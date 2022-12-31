[RichardG] has noticed a weird discrepancy – his Ryzen mainboard ought to have had fourteen USB3 ports, but somehow, only exposed thirteen of them. Unlike other mainboards in this lineup, it also happens to have a USB-C port among these thirteen ports. These two things wouldn’t be related in any way, would they? Turns out, they are, and [RichardG] shows us a dirty USB-C trick that manufacturers pull on us for an unknown reason.
On a USB-C port using USB3, the USB3 TX and RX signals have to be routed to two different pin groups, depending on the plugged-in cable orientation. In a proper design, you would have a multiplexer chip detecting cable orientation, and routing the pins to one or the other. Turns out, quite a few manufacturers are choosing to wire up two separate ports to the USB-C connector instead.
In the extensive writeup on this problem, [Richard] explains how the USB-C port ought to be wired, how it’s wired instead, shows telltale signs of such a trick, and how to check if a USB-C port on your PC is miswired in the same way. He also ponders on whether this is compliant with the USB-C specification, but can’t quite find an answer. There’s a surprising amount of products and adapters doing this exact thing, too, all of them desktop PC accessories – perhaps, you bought a device with such a USB-C port and don’t know it.
As a conclusion, he debates making an adapter to break the stolen USB3 port out. This wouldn’t be the first time we’re cheated when it comes to USB ports – the USB2 devices with blue connectors come to mind.
6 thoughts on “Dirty USB-C Tricks: One Port For The Price Of Two”
That’s what you get for motherboards designed by Sauron
One port to rule them all, one port to bind them, one port to fake you out and on the board hide them
youtu.be/w_Yh2n8ZoHM?t=110
One Onion Ring to appetize them all
One Onion Ring to main dish them all
One Onion Ring to garnish them all
And in the plat du jour bind’ em all
(he’s dangerous)
One Onion Ring to grease them all
One Onion Ring to gormandize them all
One Onion Ring to fatten them and bind’ em there
In the land where the obese lie
We will find a way
To destroy the onion ring
Dip it in the Bourguignonne
An offer to the picnic gods
Yes we will find the way
Is this “mainboard” you speak of by any chance what we septuagenarians call a “motherboard”? Is this about gender neutrality and male oppression? If yes, STOP IT! There is no downside to refusing to play this.
No idea what you’re talking about; I use the terms interchangeably, no preference for one or the other. Idk if you have heard some university student say something or whatever, but that’s a pretty low bar for jumping to conclusions.
Can’t tell if trolling or legitimately an upset septuagenarian. Irrelevant, either way. The terms “motherboard” and “main board” communicate the same thing.
Both are common nomenclature. What a dumb thing to be upset about.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)