ImHex: An Open Hex Editor For The Modern Hacker

It’s little surprise that most hackers have a favorite text editor, since we tend to spend quite a bit of time staring at the thing. From writing code to reading config files, the hacker’s world is filled with seemingly infinite lines of ASCII. Comparatively, while a hex editor is a critical tool to have in your arsenal, many of us don’t use one often enough to have a clear favorite.
But we think that might change once you’ve taken ImHex for a spin. Developer [WerWolv] bills it specifically as the hex editor of choice for reverse engineering, it’s released under the GPL v2, and runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Oh, and did we mention it defaults to a slick dark theme designed to be easy on the eyes during those late night hacking sessions — just like your favorite website?
ImHex is packed with all sorts of useful tools and functions, such as an entropy visualizer and an integrated front-end for the Capstone disassembler. But arguably its most powerful feature is the custom C++ and Rust inspired pattern language used to define structures and data types, which allows for automatic file parsing and annotation. The language is expansive enough to have its own documentation, and there’s a whole second GitHub repository that contains community-developed patterns for file types ranging from Microsoft’s USB Flashing Format (UF2) to DOOM WAD files.
Admittedly, all this capability comes with a certain degree of heft — especially if you’re used to poking around in
hexedit. The documentation says you’ll need at least 500 MB of RAM and hardware accelerated graphics just to get into the party, and it only goes up from there depending on the complexity of the analysis you’re doing. But while ImHex is a thoroughly modern piece of software in terms of scope and size (the source code alone weighs in at 30 MB), in our testing it always felt responsive — no sign of that “heavy” feel you sometimes get when running something like an Electron app.
Is it a far more complex program than you need to just flip a few bytes around? Absolutely. In fact, we’d wager the average user will never even use half of the capabilities offered up by ImHex, and could probably make do with something much simpler for day to day use. But for that one time you need to get your hands dirty and really dig into a file, you’ll be glad those capabilities are there — and that’s a good enough reason to keep it installed and at the ready in our book.
Wow, this is cool project. I wish I knew about it sooner, it would made a lot of recent projects much easier.
Wow, that looks fantastically full-featured! I will definitely be trying it out soon. For some years I’ve been using xvi32 as a SendTo for it’s simplicity, and hexed.it due to it universal availability.
I really appreciate the screenshots right up front of what it looks like.
Neat, it’s an open source version of the 010 Editor
FWIW I have had good results using the online hex editor http://hexed.it
Especially handy on locked-down work PCs where installing a new hex editor would be difficult.
I imagine that the one discussed here also does this, but I found the fact that it parses the data from the selected byte in a number of ways, including the major date formats, particularly useful for reverse-engineering binary file formats.
A bit of an off-topic rant.
The system requirements state:
“OS: Windows 7 or higher, macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or higher, “Modern” Linux (Ubuntu 22.04, Fedora Stable/Rawhide, and Arch Linux have official packages, other distributions can use the AppImage)”
So, it can use either a ~10 year old Windows, ~3 year old MacOS, or Linux installed yesterday. When attempting to build on a (admiteddly, not-so-recent-but-still-supported) Linux Mint 19, it told me that the build requires GCC 12, which – according to the release page – is barely a few months old. Come on!
Do other Linux user make a habit of reinstalling or upgrading their distribution every year-or-so?
/rant off
Thankfully the AppImage works on my ancient distro. The editor itself looks quite nice (after setting up a reasonable font) and surprisingly performant.
I’ve noticed that a lot of OSS have a tendency to use almost bleeding edge dependencies (and some do). I can see the case of using up to date dependencies due to security reasons for known CVE’s, but it’s not very hard to use a stable version that is supported by most LTS distros instead of that version that dropped last week.
What really grind my gears is when they have a bleeding edge dependency for a few functions at most making it impossible to build unless you run a nightly build distro. It’s just plain stupid and shows a lack of competence as a developer.
