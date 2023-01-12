Whether it’s your favorite programming language, or your favorite beverage, there’s no denying Java is everywhere. Now, it’s even on the Nintendo 64, thanks to the valiant efforts of [Mike Kohn]. Even better, he’s coded a demo to show off its capabilities!
The project took plenty of work. [Mike] went all the way down to the assembly level to get Java code running on the N64. The project builds on the work that he did previously to get Java running on the PlayStation 2. Notably, both the Sony and Nintendo consoles do have some similarities — both are based on MIPS CPUs.
The demo itself is a work of art. It features the typical “3 billion devices run Java” screen, followed by some truly chunky bass and wailing guitar sounds. It’s followed by all the dancing shapes, sinusoidal text, and bright colors you could shake a stick at.
For those interested in the nitty gritty, [Mike] delves deep into the details of what it took to get everything running. That includes both using the code in an emulator, as well as how to get it going on real Nintendo hardware, something we’ve looked at before.
5 thoughts on “Java Is Now On The Nintendo 64!”
Wow! When it finally boots in 2-3 days, it must have been great!
That reminds me of various Java appliances that appeared with the dotcom-hype around the turn of the millennium. They were made of 10% underpowered hardware and 90% hot marketing air and faded away after the stock bubble collapsed.
I can’t wait to see this happen to the PS3so we can get OtherOS back… if that’s possible. :-(
The only way to get OtherOS back on the PS3 (on the more recent firmware) is to hack it (there are ways to do that)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)