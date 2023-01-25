[Hank Green] posted an interesting video about the first liquid mirror telescope from back in the 1850s. At the time, scientists were not impressed. But, these days, people are revisiting the idea. The big problem with the early telescope is that it used mercury. Mercury is really bad for people and the environment.
The good thing about a liquid scope is that you can pretty easily make a large mirror. You just need a shallow pool of liquid and a way to spin it. However, there are downsides. You need to isolate the liquid from vibrations and dust. Another downside is that since gravity makes the shape of the mirror, these telescopes only go one way — straight up.
Modern liquid telescopes have high-tech ways to combat all of the problems except the straight-up view. While it can be expensive to safely handle a huge amount of mercury and isolate it from vibrations, it can still be less expensive than polishing mirrors of similar size. The 6-meter Large Zenith Telescope at the University of British Columbia, for example, claims to cost about 2% of what a similar instrument made with glass would cost. In addition to rotating to maintain their parabolic shape, Earth-bound liquid mirrors also rotate around the Earth’s axis, which causes the mirror to point ever so slightly off the point directly overhead, something that precise observations have to take into account.
The first actual practical liquid mirror telescope had a 50cm mirror. Modern examples are mostly in the 3-6 meter range. Gallium is another possible liquid, but that raises the cost significantly. In addition, research is underway to find safer liquids and solve the problems associated with tilting the mirror.
The classic way to make a mirror is to grind it from a glass blank. If you make your own telescope, you can play with the look of it in interesting ways.
13 thoughts on “Toxic Telescope Makes You Mad As A Hatter”
So why not spin molten glass and allow it to cool slowly? Maybe they already do so and I am just not aware of it.
Viscosity, density, and temperature. Spinning that much mass, which flows at about the rate of molasses in February, while maintaining a temperature above 1400 C for a period long enough for it to take on the correct shape, then keeping it spinning long enough to cool down would be incredibly difficult, and very, very expensive.
Then there’s the problem of finding bearings that could last that long in those conditions.
Viscosity would be a problem for that.
They already do this to at least get the rough shape, but it still has to be finish-ground
IIRC Arizona State has a world-class facility in Phoenix that makes large mirrors this way
It’s U of AZ in Tucson where they do this.
They do, actually. The University of Arizona manufactures observatory mirrors to order, by spinning the platform until it cools.
https://youtu.be/BP9HNVuGb-g
Gallium.
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1086/133893
How do they get around gallium’s penchant for forming a dull and easily-wrinkled oxide film?
Have a glycerin layer on top.
Why not use one of those super low melting point metals ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rose%27s_metal#Similar_metals )
98 °C (208 °F) Rose’s metal
41.5 °C (107 °F) Bi-Pb-Sn-Cd-In-Tl
Heat it, spin it (in a vacuum maybe), and very very vert slowly cool it to set in the desired shape.
I’m sure that there must be some low melting point metal with a very low contraction ratio.
Now I’m wondering how big could you make it, if you spun one on the moon in a near vacuum, in a lava tube. One of those constant temperature ones.
For some rotating Mercury mirrors they first spin up some plastic resin to form the shape. It’s kept spinning until the resin sets. Then it needs much less mercury to cover the resin.
Mercury is heavy as frack. You have to make sure your telescope frame is super tough the larger you make it.
