Some of the most expensive hobbies have some of the more ingenious hacks on display, generally to lower the cost of entry to various parts the hobby itself. Amateur astronomy has expensive, necessary equipment such as telescopes and other optics, but also has a large group of people willing to build their own gear out of some surprising materials rather than buy pre-built equipment.
One of the latest telescopes from [The Amateur Engineer] uses several bowls from IKEA to build the mirror mount. It’s a variation of a Portaball telescope, which is similar to a Dobsonian telescope except that it is much easier to adjust and point in any direction. This “Portabowl” telescope uses two bowls epoxied together and weighted at the bottom as the core of the build. The mirror mounts inside the ball, and some supports are attached to it to hold the eyepiece and mount. With some paint and some minor adjustments it’s ready to go stargazing.
There are a few improvements to this build planned for the future, such as the creation of a larger ball that will make operating the scope easier. All in all, though, it’s an excellent example of amateur astronomy even without needing to go as far as grinding one’s own mirrors.
10 thoughts on “DIY Telescope Courtesy Of IKEA”
A telescope is the lense and mirror. If those can’t be had cheap, then nothing from Ikea is going to make a cheap telescope.
Are people still grinding their own? Apparently a long process, and it has to be precise. Or are they buying, which can’t be cheap? Edmund Scientific used to have a lot of surplus for telescope building, but they faded away, and you don’t hear about some other company selling surplus lenses (at least not outside of build your own telescope circles).
The topic deserves more than some flash about Ikea.
I know one local astronomy club had a telescope building contest up till a few years ago (I assume it still happens, but not certain). Better to focus on something like that.
Concrete casting molds, $27 each?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/12-half-sphere-poly-plastic-mold-cast-100s-12-across-plaster-concrete-mould/143760395537
Search ebay for: sphere 12″
and see many options.
So for most trackball scopes you need more that a hemisphere. I used this 16″ lighting globe (https://www.1000bulbs.com/product/7569/3202-16020-010.html) which I then strengthened with resin and fabric on the inner surface. If I had to do it again, I would just use fiberglass and resin, but the acrylic sphere works really well.
GSO makes most of the mirrors that can be purchased for a reasonable price. A 10″ F/5 by GSO, with a secondary can be had for $330. https://agenaastro.com/gso-parabolic-primary-secondary-mirror-set-10-f-5.html
Also, there are many people still grinding mirrors, but for personal use, and for sale to amateur builders. Those ones are definitely not cheap
There are lots of amateur telescope making resources online. Grinding and figuring one’s own mirror isn’t particularly hard, just requires patience and attention to detail. It’s a lot easier to find resources when you spell the critical terms, like “lens” correctly, though.
This looks interesting, where can I get a cheap quite spherical ball which is bigger than he ones featured here?
I already have a 12″ mirror bought cheap off eBay, a secondary bought cheap off Aliexpress, focuser, nice eyepieces, metal for the trusses etc.
My main issue is that the mirror focal length is around 5 feet. So the lower to the ground the mount is, the better!
So – maybe an old fishing bouy or something like that?
I used a 16″ acrylic lighting globe to make my 10″ f/4.5 scope. For the mount I typically use a 5 gal bucket. If I’m in a super dusty place (like Oregon Star Party) I have a 3d printed mount with a grove for a 6″ teflon o-ring, and I wax the polished outer surface of the ball.
“This looks interesting, where can I get a cheap quite spherical ball which is bigger than he ones featured here?”
That is a good question. I have used boot-sale bowling balls for a number of projects, but likely a bit small for your need.
For a telescope base, “quite spherical” might overstate the requirement. Fairly so is probably fine, as long as it can be supported and stable in any position.
Maybe a walking globe (circus-arts type balance prop)? about 600mm diameter. Oh. Wait. Not cheap, unless you find one at a boot sale.
A pair of acrylic (plexi, perspex, PMMA) skylight forms? When last I looked, a couple years ago, they were still available as half-spheres, and were pretty well faired, though not cheap. Less pricey than a walking globe, though.
You might need to make your own. Fibreglas isn’t that hard to work with.
I’ve made one of these! (on imgur, the album is at *gallery/6vpXT3R).
I have a 10″ F/4.5 mirror in mine, so I needed a 16″ sphere. I ended up using an acrylic lighting globe from 1000bulbs[.]com. And then I used polyester resin and fabric to strengthen the globe.
The main tube is a tensegrity structure, with a 3d printed secondary holder/helical focuser. For the stand I use a 5 gallon bucket. Name brand buckets from HD or Lowes actually work a lot better than the generic buckets from walmart.
My whole scope weighs under 20lbs (most 10″ scopes typically weight 75lbs), and thanks to the tensegrity design, it only takes 5min to setup.
Has anyone made a telescope mirror by stretching reflective Mylar across a strong ring with a precisely machined top edge and inner diameter at that end, then with the ring mounted and sealed to a strong back plate – pulled a vacuum to draw the Mylar into a parabola?
Someone did that on a large scale for a DIY surround mirror for a flight simulator.
