Model trains are good fun, though few of them serve any purpose beyond amusement or authentic railway simulation. [ProjectAir] decided to put his model train to practical use by having it deliver fresh espresso, and faced plenty of difficult challenges along the way.
It sounds simple, but the practicalities of the task proved difficult. After all, even a slight wobble is enough to tip a coffee cup off a small train. Automating everything from the railway itself to the kitchen coffee machine was no mean feat either. Plus, the aim was to deliver coffee from a downstairs kitchen up to an upstairs office. This meant finding a way to get the train to climb a steep staircase and to carry the coffee over a 20-meter journey without losing the caffeinated beverage in the process. That required the construction of a fancy train elevator to do the job — an impressive accomplishment on its own.
The final system is a joy to watch. Having a train roll into the upstairs workshop with a fresh brew certainly beats having to go all the way downstairs for a cup. Just don’t think about the fact that moving the coffee machine upstairs might have been a quicker solution.
3 thoughts on “Model Train Delivers Fresh Coffee”
Nice project. The idea must have come from this 1978 movie: https://youtu.be/IlLyYeT2_h4?t=148 (they had better beverage, though – Slivovice)
With respect, I rather doubt the inspiration came from a somewhat obscure Czech film from the 1970s. If a film was involved, the Wallace and Gromit film “The Wrong Trousers” seems like a more probable source. A model train set is famously featured in that film, and is used as a delivery vehicle.
It’s a sponsored video.
