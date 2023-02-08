In Star Trek, dilithium crystals — whatever those are — are critical to the operation of a starship’s warp drives. But a Texas professor thinks he can make a baby step towards a warp drive using ethylene glycol, which is commonly found in antifreeze.
While superluminal travel has been regarded as impossible for many years, recent work has suggested ways we might be able to circumvent the light-speed barrier. Unfortunately, all of these mathematical theories require energy and types of matter that we don’t know how to create yet. But [Dr. Chance Glen] believes that by shaping the energy in a specific way through a dielectric, the math can work out so that there’s no exotic negative energy required.
The experiment involves shooting RF energy into an antifreeze container and using a laser interferometer to detect gravity waves. Of course, that will involve some very sensitive measurements to account for other tiny perturbations that might give false readings. As we’ve seen in the past, that’s a task easier said than done.
Does this make sense? Beats us. Our physics and math are too out of date to make a good guess about how much of this is real and how much is hype. Of course, if he does detect gravity waves, that’s will get us as close to warp drive as the invention of the telegraph got us to cell phones. Then again, you have to start somewhere.
If you want to know more about the state of rocket engines, including the nascent possibility of warp drives, we’ve discussed that before. Incidentally, if you think the experiment sounds a bit like the the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), you aren’t wrong.
3 thoughts on “Developing Warp Drive Might Take Antifreeze”
For the love of space animals, can we please switch to propylene glycol?
Obviously they’ve found ethylene glycol to be a cheap substitute for resublimated thiotimoline.
Speaking of LIGO, Matthew Mather wrote it into his NOMAD book series detecting a pair of black holes rotating around each other before LIGO had detected anything. LIGO’s first success was a pair of black holes spiraling around each other and colliding. The books go on to have the black hole pair rip through the Solar System, causing drastic alterations to the orbits of the planets, flinging Mercury and Venus away faster than Solar escape velocity while severely mucking up the orbits of other planets.
He worked with various scientists in several fields to work out the mass, trajectory, and speed of the black holes, and the exact date they fly through to leave Earth in an altered orbit than is still within the habitable zone. Universe Sandbox was used to figure out that information, and what would happen to the orbits. It also had to end with Earth’s new orbit being *stable* and not doing anything like crashing into Saturn, which the black holes yanked into a new orbit that brought it far into the inner system.
Here’s a video of him explaining the process of doing all that and a video of it running in Universe Sandbox.
https://youtu.be/X11yMkLUzCY
Sadly, the author died in a car crash September 13, 2022. He published his first book in 2012 but wrote 16 books between then and 2021.
