Epoxy is a great and useful material typically prepared by mixing two components together. But often we find ourselves mixing too much epoxy for the job at hand, and we end up with some waste left behind. [Keith Decent’s] utility mat aims to make good use of what is otherwise waste material.
The concept is simple yet ingenious. It’s a flexible mat that serves as a mold for all kinds of simple little plastic workshop tools. The idea is that when you have some epoxy left over from pouring a finish on a table or laying up some composites, you can then pour the excess into various sections of the utility mat. The epoxy can then be left to harden, producing all manner of useful little tools.
It may seem silly, but it could save your workshop plenty of nickels and dimes. Why keep buying box after box of stir sticks when you can simply make a few with zero effort from the epoxy left from your last job? The utility mat also makes other useful nicknacks like glue spreaders, scrapers, wedges, and painter’s pyramids.
We’ve seen other great recycling hacks over the years too. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Utility Mat Turns Waste Epoxy Into Useful Tools”
“It may seem silly”
No it doesn’t. This sounds amazing. I can’t believe I haven’t seen this before.
>But often we find ourselves…
I would suggest ‘often find’ should be replaced with ‘must always’ in the article – as there is nothing more problematic and annoying than ruining a part for lack of enough resin, it almost always ends up wasting even more materials and man hours trying to recover from that failure to prepare enough in the first place.
Do really like this idea though, I’ve always got something to dump much of the excess into that is sort of useful, but using waste resin from previous jobs as the stir stick for future mixes is quite satisfying and being just a sheet mold even if you don’t have enough excess left to fully fill the object you just end up with a thinner one – not really a failure, and being thin parts in the open its easy to test the resin’s cure level – if its set on such a thin part its fairly likely to be set sufficiently in your thicker work pieces.
It’s a neat idea to not waste value resources. Hopefully there will be more information on the tools and utility, as well as how the molds are created as I see utility in making custom version that suit different needs.
this idea probably originated in the concrete industry
where there is always left over concrete that has to go
somewhere,so,waste block which is roughly molded
concrete blocks,and around here they are +- 4000lbs
and $50 ,which is a realy cheap way to get a little inertia
good one on the epoxy molds
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)