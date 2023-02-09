On 6 February 2018, a Tesla Roadster was launched as the mass simulator on the first ever Falcon Heavy launch — putting for the first time ever a car on a Mars-crossing orbit. While undoubtedly a bit of a stunt, the onboard cameras provided an amazing view of our planet Earth as the Starman dummy in the Roadster slowly drifted away from that blue marble, presumably never to be seen again.
This “never” is the point that researchers at the University of Toronto would like to clarify in a paper published after the launch titled The Random Walk of Cars and Their Collision Probabilities with Planets. Using N-body simulations, they come to the conclusion that there’s a 22%, 12%, and 12% chance of the Roadster impacting the Earth, Venus, and the Sun, respectively. But don’t get too excited, it’s not due to happen for a few million years, so it isn’t something any of us will be around to see.
As the Where Is Starman? website shows, the Roadster never reached escape velocity from the Sun’s gravity, meaning that it’s still zipping around in an orbit around our day star. Exposed to the harsh UV and other radiation, it’s likely that very little is left at this point of the Tesla, or Starman himself. Even so, scientists to this day are feeling less than amused by what they see as essentially littering, adding to the discarded rocket stages, dead satellites and other debris that occasionally makes it into the news when it smashes into the Moon, or threatens the ISS.
2 thoughts on “Five Years On, Where Is Starman And Where Will He Go?”
“If very little” will remain of the Tesla, what is the big deal? “Space” is called “Space” because it is mostly empty!
Did the Aries flight to the moon left no debris on earth, the moon, in space, earth orbit, whatever? Dumped a bunch of junk in the ocean, and left several parts in space (NASA not known for retrieving trash). SpaceX is reusable spacecraft. SpaceX apparently only grounded now to let NASA have some limelight (and because they fear that Elon Musk may go to the moon himself). Funny thing is the SpaceX will have to at least do an un-crewed moon landing to test the ship, frankly I’d make it manned to make sure all worked as planned.. How much GHG did the Webb space telescope generate? How much space junk? Get some perspective everyone, Civilian space travel is here. Funny too how SpaceX has “environmental concerns” yet the EV batteries, motors, and even the energy to power them is not an issue.
Because “very little” is still a significant amount when a grain of sand can cause life threatening damage to a space station, other manned vessel etc.
So, it’s a potentially disastrous problem, at best it’s another piece of space junk that has to be taken into account when planning launches, satellite positions and future missions.
