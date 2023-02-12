In the United States in 1939, television sets still had a long way to go before they pretty much sold themselves. Efforts to do just that are what led to RCA’s Lucite Phantom Telereceiver, which aimed to show people a new way to receive broadcast media.
Created for the 1939 World’s Fair, the TRK-12 Lucite Phantom Telereceiver introduced people to the concept of television. Production models were housed in contemporary wood cabinets, but the clear acrylic (itself also a relatively new thing) units allowed curious potential customers to gaze within, and see what was inside these devices.
One interesting feature is the vertically-mounted cathode ray tube, which reflects off a mirror in the top cover of the cabinet for viewing. This meant that much of the bulk of the TRK-12 could be vertical instead of horizontal. Important, because the TRK-12 was just over a meter tall and weighed 91 kilograms (or just over 200 lbs.)
Clearly a luxury item, the TRK-12 sold for $600 which was an eye-watering sum for the time. But it was a glimpse of the future, and as usual, the future is made available a few ticks early to those who can afford the cost.
Want to see one in person? You might be in luck, because an original resides at the MZTV Museum of Television in Toronto, Canada.
3 thoughts on “RCA’s Clear Plastic TV Wowed Crowds In 1939”
One reason why the CRT was mounted vertical, is because of the long neck of the tube. If they would mount the tube horizontally, the device would be very impractical. But putting it in a transparent case is brilliant and looks futuristic (to me) even in 2023.
There wasn’t much tv in 1939. They broadcast from the NY World’s Fair, but I recall reading they had to set up tv sets elsewhere so people couod watch.
It was a borderline time, even if you bought a set, not much to watch. It did improve, but it’s relative.
TV was shut down during the war, and besides they needed industry to build weapons, not tv sets.
Worse, after the war, the allocation was changed, so tv sets already bought were obsolete. Not sure if there were mods. (FM got moved to, but there were converters).
Sometimes it doesn’t pay to be an early adopter.
“There wasn’t much tv in 1939.” Has that really changed, despite having hundreds of “channels” and streaming services to choose from?
In my “old” days (1960’s). Living in a somewhat large metropolitan area, we had 4 major networks, a couple of independent stations on “VHF” and even “UHF” channels I still remember watching first-run Star Trek TOS on UHF channel 39 in B&W.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)