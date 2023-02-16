The first lesson a new parent learns is that the second you think you’ve finally figured out your kid’s patterns — sleeping, eating, pooping, crying endlessly in the middle of the night for no apparent reason, whatever — the kid will change it. It’s the Uncertainty Principle of kids — the mere act of observing the pattern changes it, and you’re back at square one.
As immutable as this rule seems, [Caleb Olson] is convinced he can work around it with this over-engineered sleep pattern tracker. You may recall [Caleb]’s earlier attempts to automate certain aspects of parenthood, like this machine learning system to predict when baby is hungry; and yes, he’s also strangely obsessed with automating his dog’s bathroom habits. All that preliminary work put [Caleb] in a good position to analyze his son’s sleep patterns, which he did with the feed from their baby monitor camera and Google’s MediaPipe library.
This lets him look for how much the baby’s eyes are open, calculate with a wakefulness probability, and record the time he wakes up. This worked great right up until
the wave function collapsed the baby suddenly started sleeping on his side, requiring the addition of a general motion detection function to compensate for the missing eyeball data. Check out the video below for more details, although the less said about the screaming, demon-possessed owl, the better.
The data [Caleb] has collected has helped him and his wife understand the little fellow’s sleep needs and fine-tune his cycles. There’s a web app, of course, and a really nice graphical representation of total time asleep and awake. No word on naps not taken in view of the camera, though — naps in the car are an absolute godsend for many parents. We suppose that could be curated manually, but wouldn’t doubt it if [Caleb] had a plan to cover that too.
4 thoughts on “Machine Learning Baby Monitor, Part 2: Learning Sleep Patterns”
> “This worked great right up until the baby suddenly started sleeping on his side”
That’s the tough part about learning anything about your child in the first year: in two weeks it’ll likely change.
something we found with our granddaughter. There’s something called Signing Time ….. it’s designed to teach babies sign language & believe it or not it worked… the little one could actually tell us simple (at first) things like more of something, wet, tired, etc..
Of course it requires the parent(s) to watch as well or it’s really going to piss of the kid.. :)
This is definity a cool & adaptable project… Thanks…
I will place a warning on teaching babies sign language. If your child can clearly communicate with you via sign language one of the strongest motivators for language development gets thrown out the window. Of course your baby can learn sign language the damn things are smart as hell but you need to help them prioritize.
Personally if you want to watch a fun development, watch newborns learn how to see. Slowly the develop an understanding how to blink, how to focus, how to keep their eyes tracking the same direction. It all happens in just the first couple weeks of life but it was incredible to watch.
it is….. luckly I was able to do this part time.. :)
at least with Eva, it didn’t interfere with her language skills, she was right “on time” I’m told…
your mileage may differ… :)
