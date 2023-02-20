Self-described passionate maker in the electronics and 3D printing world, [Jakob], aka [testudor], was getting frustrated trying to connect banana plugs to solderless breadboards. Project Banana Bread was born — small banana jack adaptors and a companion tray with pockets to hold up to six modules.
The base in the photo is made from 5083 aluminum, machined on a homemade CNC router. But design files for a yet-to-be-tested 3D printer version are available as well. As can happen, he strayed from the original goal of solving the banana jack issue, and also cranked out a USB-serial port and a blank template module for any custom interfaces folks may want to implement.
If it is only power connections you are interested in, we covered the Open Power project back in 2019. And also don’t forget the mother of all breadboards, this 1960s behemoth we wrote about last year. What kinds of breadboard interface modules do you find most useful? Let us know in the comments below.
4 thoughts on “Tidy Breadboard Uses Banana Bread”
Love the quality of both the banana plug adapter board as well as the machined aluminium base (repo: https://github.com/testudor/modular-breadboard-base ; @Chris Lott/editors: I think this would have been the repo you wanted to link to in the article?).
Since everyone I know has suffered from bad connection reliability on cheap breadboard, hope the commercial breadboard on top comes close to the quality!
Thanks! I used a pair of BusBoard 830s, which are the best ones you can buy (at least according to breadboard wizard Ben Eater). I can also recommend the E-Call EIC-102, which I’ve used and abused for close to a decade without issues.
The trouble with connectors is, they tend to be expensive.
Oh, and that is before adding VAT as well.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)