When we see [Ken Shirriff] reverse engineering something, it tends to be on the microscopic level. His usual forte is looking at die photos of strange and obsolete chips and figuring out how they work. And while we love those efforts, it’s nice to see him in the macro world this time with a teardown and repair of a 1960s-era solderless breadboard system.
If you’d swear the “Elite 2 Circuit Design Test System” featured in [Ken]’s post looks familiar, it’s probably because you caught his partner-in-crime [CuriousMarc]’s video on the very same unit, an eBay score that arrived in non-working condition. The breadboard, which retailed for $1,300 in 1969 — an eye-watering $10,000 today — was clearly not aimed at the hobbyist market. Truth be told, we didn’t even know that solderless breadboards were a thing until the mid-70s, but live and learn. This unit has all the bells and whistles, including three variable power supplies, an array of switches, buttons, indicator lamps, and jacks for external connections, and a pulse generator as well as a legit function generator.
Legit, that would be, if it actually worked. [Ken]’s contribution to the repair was a thorough teardown of the device followed by reverse-engineering the design. Seeing how this thing was designed around the constraints of 1969 technology is a real treat; the metal can transistor and ICs and the neat and tidy PCB layout are worth the price of admission alone. And the fact that neon lamps and their drivers were cheaper and easier to use than LEDs says a lot about the state of the art at the time.
As for the necessary repairs, [Marc]’s video leaves off before getting there. That’s fine, we’re sure he’ll put [Ken]’s analysis to good use, and we always enjoy [Marc]’s video series anyway. The Apollo flight comms series was a great one, too.
3 thoughts on “Retro Breadboard Gives Up Its 1960s Secrets”
Just wondering if it is really from the 60’s? Did they even have good breadboards like those back then? Those breadboards just look too good to be that old. Maybe they were replaced at some point in time?
In the video they have a printed advert for it from 1971 showing the breadboards, so yes they had them then. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t been replaced since of course, they do relatively modern.
We had these at university (well, minus the left hand side) in 1972. Same company, but ours had the socket strips all the way across. Power supply and lights on the top switches on the bottom, and connectors on either side. Those are 22 pin IIRC, and were used quite often in industry. The company was in Connecticut.
We had one guy who got an 8008 “educational pack” from Intel, and used four of these breadboards to build himself a working micro, with a display interface, memory and serial I/O. The lab manager wasn’t too happy, because he was using up about 50% of the available breadboards, but he was offered a job at Intel when he graduated, so I guess it paid off for him.
