It’s fair to say that among the new product launches we see all the time, anything new from the folks at Raspberry Pi claims our attention. It’s not that their signature Linux single-board computers (SBCs) are necessarily the best or the fastest hardware on paper, but that they’re the ones with meaningful decade-plus support. Add to that their RP2040 microcontroller and its associated Pico boards, and they’re the one to watch.
Today we’ve got news of a new Pi, not a general purpose computer, but useful nevertheless. The Raspberry Pi Debug Probe is a small RP2040-based board that provides a SWD interface for debugging any ARM microcontroller as well as a more generic USB to UART interface.
The article sums up nicely what this board does — it’s for bare metal ARM coders, and it uses ARM’s built-in debugging infrastructure. It’s something that away from Hackaday we’ve seen friends using the 2040 for as one of the few readily available chips in the shortage, and it’s thus extremely convenient to have readily available as a product.
So if you’re a high level programmer it’s not essential, but if you’re really getting down to the nuts-and-bolts of an ARM microcontroller then you’ll want one of these. Of course, it’s by no means the first SWD interface we’ve seen, here’s one using an ESP32.
6 thoughts on “New Product: The Raspberry Pi Debug Probe”
You should have pointed out that it’s not different than using a recular pico with picoprobe, but has a case and connectors.
BTW $12
> The article sums up nicely what this board does
Very meta, adds zero content. What’s the point? Needed words?
Hackaday should be so fair as to state the actual future price. The pattern is always the same: OmG LoOk OnLy $X.XX, then later you find that the price settled around 1.5x that of the rave reviews. HaD is also notorious for not revisiting their articles and correcting the prices.
Functionally, yes, it’s “just” a Pico running Picoprobe, but did you see the picture of the board?
It’s really rather different to a regular Pico, check the schematics too, there’s extra components including a buffer chip and current limiting resistors on the debug connector ports.
And afaik it doesn’t expose 5V/3.3V/GND rails, so a second USB cable is needed just for power making this less useful for me than a regular pico in a breadboard.
It would be neat to see other programmers/debuggers integrated. Give me an all in one AVR/PIC/ARM/kitchen sink debugger and maybe programmer. I assume people have done this individually, and other all-in-one serial wunderkind chips exist, but I’d love a sleek one size fits all that covers most of the hobby boards with easy software for $12. Is anybody working on something like that that I missed? This new RPi board seems like it could be a good foundation.
