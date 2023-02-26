Hackaday Links: February 26, 2023

It’s probably safe to say that most of us have had enough of the Great Balloon Follies to last the rest of 2023 and well beyond. It’s been a week or two since anything untoward was spotted over the US and subsequently blasted into shrapnel, at least that we know of, so we can probably put this whole thing behind us.
But as a parting gift, we present what has to be the best selfie of the year — a photo by the pilot of a U-2 spy plane of the balloon that started it all. Assuming no manipulation or trickery, the photo is remarkable; not only does it capture the U-2 pilot doing a high-altitude flyby of the balloon, but it shows the shadow cast by the spy plane on the surface of the balloon.
The photo also illustrates the enormity of this thing; someone with better math skills than us could probably figure out the exact size of the balloon from the apparent size of the U-2 shadow, in fact.
On the other hand, maybe you’re not sick of the whole balloon thing and you pine for the days when the sky was filled with them. Spoiler alert: it always was, and still is. Between the hundreds of radiosondes sent up twice a day every day to the hundreds of “pico balloons” that amateurs launch just for fun, there’s a lot of stuff floating around up there. And if you’d like a simulation of where one of these balloons might end up, check out the Spy Balloon Simulator. You can spawn a balloon onto the globe at any point and see where it would end up based on historic weather data. The simulation seems to make some assumptions about altitude, and the launch date seems fixed at November 11, 2022, so there are significant limitations. But it says right up front that it’s just for fun, and it is indeed cool to see that almost every path gets into a gyre of some kind, where the balloon just gets stuck before continuing.
In astronomy news, while the James Webb gets most of the attention these days, there are a lot of other telescopes doing fascinating work too. And one of them has captured one of the most amazing images we’ve seen — direct images of a bright exoplanet orbiting its star. Normally, exoplanets are observed indirectly, by watching for the subtle dip in a star’s brightness as the planet passes between it and us, for example. But this time, the aptly named Very Large Telescope in Chile used its adaptive optics to blot out the light from star AF Leporis in the constellation Lepus (we’d never heard of it either) and directly see one of the system’s planets.
The planet is a whopper, about five or six times the size of Jupiter, which is really big considering the star is only about the size of the Sun. What’s more, the whole system is almost brand new — only about 24 million years old and only about 87 light-years away. So looking at this system is an almost real-time look at both stellar and planetary formation.
And finally, with so few brick and mortar electronic surplus stores left, it’s sad to hear of yet another one falling on hard times. It seems like that’s the way of things, though, so we weren’t surprised to hear of yet another long-time surplus dealer feeling the pinch of reality.
P&T Surplus, located in Kingston, NY, has been a fixture of the local scene for decades. Located close to where IBM had a cluster of factories, P&T was well-positioned to buy scrap machines, excess materials, and large lots of overstock parts and resell them to a broad customer base. Over the years, though, factories closed and shut down source after source of surplus, and the customer base changed too. Squeezed from both sides and suffering from illnesses, the owners are now behind on their rent and have turned to crowdsourcing to hopefully get them over the hump. If you’re in the area, now might be a good time to stop by and see if there’s anything you need.
What I can’t figure out is why the US had to use a half a million dollar missile to shoot down a balloon. Couldn’t they just shoot a few holes in it to let the gas out, so it would gradually descend?
Gradually would be very very slow potentially (since the ballon is not under pressure and large), and they wanted it to fall quickly (so it came down somewhat predictable in shallow-ish US waters)
Apparently, in 1998, in an attempt to take a similar one down, Canadian fighter jets fired more than 1000 cannon rounds into it. The balloon hardly noticed and just continued on its merry way.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/161687.stm
Possibly stupid question, but can’t you just… No, drones with C4 won’t work, it’s too high up. Uhh, how about… Nope. Definitely. I do not want a knife missile missing the target… Shooting it won’t work…. How about just flying a dart into it… Wait… Isn’t that just a missile? The US could have also possibly used a dummy missile, and just made a huge puncture.
If you knew the size of a U2 Spy Plane, and you assumed the Sun was a point source you might be able to estimate the size of the Balloon. But to estimate its height you might also need to know the altitude of the U2 Spy Plane.
If the Sun were a spot source, then the shadow of the spy plane would expand slowly. And the image of the plane on the Balloon would grow as it moves away from the plane. But you don’t know the size of the Balloon. So you assume that the shadow of the plane is the same size as the plane to estimate the size of the Balloon. No information is left to estimate anything else including the height.
We need more information than that supplied in the image. In statistics if dF is 1 you are done. You can not extract any more information. You need at least two points to define a line.
In systems if the matrix A = matrix B * matrix C then if matrix B has a magnitude of zero then the inverse of matrix B does not exist. There is more than one solution. You can not calculate inv(B) to use inv(B) * A = C and find a unique solution to C.
So to calculate the height of the balloon only based on the image you would need to at least be smarter than me. I’m not a Mathematician or a Physicist. Just a curious EE.
You might be able to extract all of this information, by just looking at the shadow. Essentially, a spot light projects the same shadow as a point source, except the shadow has a circular blur filter attached to it. This just means making an outline of the faintest hint of a shadow, and the innermost part of the shadow.
I’ve done this kind of stuff before, and basically none of it requires a physics or math degree, just practice. (Experience: Reconstructing a trail bulletin from a few photos, basic calculus, and lots of geometry.)
By measuring the length of the shadow, and assuming the balloon is a flat plane normal to the axis (which is valid here, because the curvature has little effect at this distance),
I get a distance of 401 px (Not the true measurement, because I’m doing it zoomed in)
A Lockheed U-2 is 63 feet long, so we get a feet-per-pixel of 0.157 ft/px
Measuring the girth of the balloon, we get about 331 px.
Multiplying by the ratio earlier, we get *drumroll* 52 feet in diameter. This is likely intended to be 15.5 meters, or 50 feet.
The rest of the dimensions, including carrying capacity, left as an exercise to the reader.
Your balloon girth measurement is smaller than the plane measurement, which does not compute. Just eye-balling it one can see that the balloon is about twice as large in diameter as the plane is long. A quick measurement shows me it’s about 2.22 times larger, yielding a balloon diameter of about 140 feet. Again, this assumes that the plane’s shadow projection matches its length.
Light arriving from the sun, at 1 Au, for all practical purposes here might as well be considered parallel rays, so the length of the shadow is pretty close to the actual plane, given some penumbra due to the distance between the plane and the balloon. The U2s longitudinal axis is not perpendicular to the line of sight, so some foreshortening should be taken into account, removing a few feet from the planes length. Dropping the shadow to the centerline across the balloons circle looks pretty close to being 1 radii, so, ballpark I’m seeing this things got to be in the neighborhood of 120 feet across.
