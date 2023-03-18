The work-from-home revolution enabled many workers to break free from the shackles of the office. Some employers didn’t like the loss of perceived control though, and saddled workers with all kinds of odious spyware to monitor their computer activity. Often, this involves monitoring mouse movement to determine if workers are slacking off or not. Mouse jigglers aim to fool these systems, and the MAUS from [MAKERSUN99] is one you can build yourself.
The MAUS is not a mechanical system that moves a real-life mouse on your desk. Instead, it directly injects emulated mouse movements via USB. It runs on an ATtiny85, which is able to spit out USB HID commands with the help of the V-USB software USB implementation. Along with the microcontroller, MAUS also features a red LED and a WS2812B RGB LED for user feedback. It’s also available on Tindie if your boss has you so busy that you don’t have time to build one.
Mouse jigglers came to prominence as working from home became mainstream. However, they’ve been around for years.
19 thoughts on “Compact Mouse Jiggler Keeps Boss Off Your Back”
Isn’t easier to just put the mouse cord under one side of an optical mouse? My cursor moves all over the place in that configuration.
But where’s the fun in that?
I’m so glad I live in a part of the world where this kind of spying of employees by a company is illegal.
Also, it’s absolutely useless; my boss is not paying me to move a mouse, he’s paying me to solve difficult technical problems (an endeavor called “engineering”), and understands that a conversation with a colleague over coffee or sitting outside in the sun can be much more productive than sitting at a desk.
If you need this, please start looking for a less toxic place to work.
Your Teams app reports if not active.
Which is why it is closed between meetings
I’m a C++ developer working for a company whose CEO owns Polonia Warszawa football club. This thing would work maybe in 2019 or 2020. Since 2022 workers’ laptops have software that records user inputs (keyboard and mouse). If it’s too random you’ll get a not-exactly-friendly talk with your Resource Manager. Been there personally, got “troublemaker” rating for using a DIY “fake mouse”. This “troublemaker” raing means one more slip-up and you get fired, basically unemployable in IT after that 😥 so I must watch myself and work hard to erase this dirt they put on my name.
One of the most depressing comments / stories I have ever read here. Get out of that toxic s***hole of a workplace and stop being a slave asap!!!
In my job, it is much better to be in the office. Prefer it too. Interacting with your co-workers face to face is much better than trying to do it through say video and over the phone. Much nicer to just walk over, discuss, and go back to your desk. We had to separate during the Covid time, and found working from home or remote location just doesn’t cut it for our type of work. Situational awareness is needed. When you need to gather the troops so to speak, it is better to have them already assembled to handle the situation in real-time. Really I think people ‘need’ that interaction too and it seems we are losing that. Not sure if that is good for society in general. Our management is aware of it are starting to encourage a bit of ‘togetherness’.
Sorry to hear so have to go to such extremes. Our USB is mostly disabled again by BT. So not sure above would work.
Only thing I’ve had to do was to write a short program to defeat the locked screen saver (can’t change as BT doesn’t allow you to change the settings) from appearing after 15 minutes. I have two main computers and go from on to the other as needed in my ‘cube’. Logging in all the time while I am sitting/standing there is not my idea of fun!
If you are working with windows systems, and are comfortable with programming something. Take a look at the winapi function SetThreadExecutionState from the Kernel32 library. You can keep the screen active without any interaction, and is the same function that most multimedia programs use to keep the screen alive while playing video.
Oh my job is an Energy Management System Analyst/Programmer for a Electric/Gas Utility.
As opposed to this, a bit more extreme, mouse “jiggler” I made to do some scrubbin’ (a term I coined, like scratchin’, but for video).
The “jiggler”: https://www.tumblr.com/walkswithdave/176494499402/tools-of-the-trade-not-scratchin-scrubbin
Scrubbin’: https://www.tumblr.com/walkswithdave/162163294012/walkswithdave-happy-eesto-scrubbin
Wow, apparently tumblr thinks my Scrubbin’ video is “explicit content” and removed it years ago. Here ’tis on the Youtubes: https://youtu.be/SJD45tdCvK4
back in the day I could rest a mouse over a thin analog watch. movements of the seconds were enough to keep locked down system fooled.
I have been using this using Digisparks but only to bypass annoying mandatory screensavers at work, did it by moving the mouse cursor one pixel to the right and then back to the left every two minutes. Still in use today after several years, but only in my closed office.
I also used one to troll a coworker by having one programmed to randomly sending key sequences like mimimizing all the open apps, increasing and decreasing volume, randomly opening notepad and typing gibbrish, having the mouse do rnadom patterns, it was epic! It got to a point that he was on tech support for an hour before I offered to take a look and removed it from his docking station while he wasn’t paying attention. Might dig it out again for April fools…
We once did something similar in a university lab. It was hilarious to see the guy’s reaction.
I just run a script in autohotkey moving mouse 1 pixel on a 1 minute timer.
while sleep 2; do xdotool type –window … x; sleep 2; xdotool key –window … BackSpace; done
For Windows, if you just need to bypass screensaver/locks, you can do this by running a windowless app that requests “Media” mode. This is the same thing that a movie player uses to keep the screen from going to sleep during a movie. This is the script I use: https://gist.github.com/shellster/465a90eeb5e3ad41c64bf33a2a6f0a84
