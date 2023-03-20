The Rise And (Eventual) Fall Of The SIM Card

There are few devices that better exemplify the breakneck pace of modern technical advancement than the mobile phone. In the span of just a decade, we went from flip phones and polyphonic ringtones to full-fledged mobile computers with quad-core processors and gigabytes of memory.
While rapid advancements in computational power are of course nothing new, the evolution of mobile devices is something altogether different. The Razr V3 of 2003 and the Nexus 5 of 2013 are so vastly different that it’s hard to reconcile the fact they were (at least ostensibly) designed to serve the same purpose — with everything from their basic physical layout to the way the user interacts with them having undergone dramatic changes in the intervening years. Even the network technology they use to facilitate voice and data communication are different.
Yet, there’s at least one component they share: the lowly SIM card. In fact, if you don’t mind trimming a bit of unnecessary plastic away, you could pull the SIM out of the Razr and slap it into the Nexus 5 without a problem. It doesn’t matter that the latter phone wasn’t even a twinkling in Google’s eye when the card was made, the nature of the SIM card means compatibility is a given.
Indeed there’s every reason to believe that very same card, now 20 years old, could be installed in any number of phones on the market today. Although, once again, some minor surgery would be required to pare it down to size.
Such is the beauty of the SIM, or Subscriber Identity Module. It allows you to easily transfer your cellular service from one phone to another, with little regard to the age or manufacturer of the device, and generally without even having to inform your carrier of the swap. It’s a simple concept that has served us well for almost as long as cellular telephones have existed, and separates the phone from the phone contract.
So naturally, there’s mounting pressure in the industry to screw it up.
Home is Where the SIM Is
With landline telephones, it was “easy” to figure out if the bill was paid. The carrier knew where each subscriber lived, and they knew where the phones were installed. The homeowner either paid the bill and got service, or they were cut off. Even when the earliest mobile phones started hitting the market, their large size and high cost meant keeping track of who owned them wasn’t too difficult.
But as mobile phones became smaller, cheaper, and more widespread, it was clear some method of authentication would be required to prove the user had an active account. Since the physical location of the phone could no longer be used to determine who owned it and what number it should get, it would be necessary to give each mobile phone its own unique ID number. Further, since it was inevitable that the subscriber would eventually get a new mobile phone, it made sense to tie their information to some removable storage device so it could be moved between devices.
Thus, the Subscriber Identity Module was born. First introduced in 1991, the SIM card was actually envisioned as a way to carry the subscriber’s entire “digital life” between devices. It featured enough storage capacity to hold the user’s contact list and messages, which would be carried over to whatever new device the SIM was installed in. This concept has been all but abandoned today, as not only is the SIM’s storage capacity (less than 0.5 MB) laughable by modern standards, but we now have the cloud to allow seamless syncing between devices.
Modern SIMs are used almost exclusively to hold data necessary for network authentication. This consists primarily of the Integrated Circuit Card Identifier (ICCID), which is the SIM’s own serial number, and the subscriber’s account number, officially known as the International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI). The IMSI includes identifying codes for which country and network the card is to be used on, as well as the subscriber’s phone number. In addition, the SIM contains a unique 128-bit authentication key that is checked against the carrier’s database when the device attempts to join the network. Naturally this is all an oversimplification — [LaForge] gave a fantastic talk on the nuts and bolts of SIM cards at 36C3 if you’ve got an hour to spare.
The first generation SIM cards were the same dimensions of a credit card, and generally were installed in car phones and other large portable telephones. By the time 2G cellular technology was mainstream, phones were much smaller and were using what at the time was called a Mini-SIM. For many years this second form was the defacto form of SIM, to the point that most people think of it as the original. But ever-shrinking smartphones necessitated something even smaller. This lead to the adoption of the Micro-SIM in 2010, followed by the Nano-SIM in 2012.
Interestingly the size of the SIM card was dictated by ISO/IEC 7810, an international standard for the size and shape of identification cards, rather than the internal electronics. Each version of the SIM has utilized essentially the same active components, just mounted to smaller and smaller PVC cards. This allows the larger cards to be cut down to fit devices which use the smaller forms, while the smaller versions can be used in older devices by way of an adapter.
Understanding the design of the SIM card and its various forms, it’s clear that the Nano-SIM is the end of the road. There’s only enough of the PVC card material left to orient the chip in the holder — any less, and you’d have to cut the chip itself, which could potentially break decades of backwards compatibility.
So how do you make the a SIM even smaller? Easy. You get rid of it.
Breaking the Nano Barrier
More and more phones today support what’s known as an Embedded-SIM (eSIM), which as the name implies, is built directly into the device. In practice, there’s still a dedicated flash chip that hold’s the subscriber’s information, the user just can’t get to it. But for some devices, such as a smartwatch, even an eSIM might be too large. In that case, there’s growing interest in Integrated-SIM (iSIM). With iSIM, the physical component is removed entirely — instead a sort of virtual SIM is integrated directly into the device’s System-On-Chip.
While most phones still offer Nano-SIM compatibility in addition to eSIM, the clock is ticking. Apple has already done away with physical SIM support as of the iPhone 14, and if history is any indicator, other manufacturers will soon follow. As of right now iSIM is being marketed towards wearables and IoT devices, but it’s not hard to predict that phone manufacturers will eventually be interested in the technology.
Who’s SIM is it Anyway?
With no physical SIM to remove, accessing and changing the data on the eSIM/iSIM must be done through the device’s own software. Naturally this means that not only will it require the latest-and-greatest version of your mobile operating system of choice, but that it’s possible for your device manufacturer or even carrier to control your access to it. Just as some carriers disable the option to unlock the bootloader on Google’s Pixel phones, one can imagine a future in which carriers will require you go through them every time you move your eSIM to another device.
In fact, there’s some scenarios in which you’ll almost certainly have to contact your carrier. Bust up your current phone bad enough that you can’t perform the self-serve eSIM swap? You’ll need to get the carrier to do it remotely. Want to switch eSIM between iPhone and Android? You guessed it, call the carrier and have them do it remotely.
To be fair, there are some potential security benefits to eSIM/iSIM. For one thing, you don’t have to worry about somebody stealing the SIM from your phone or replacing it with another one while you aren’t looking, because its not a physical object. Of course, that’s right now — who is to say a piece of malware couldn’t be crafted down the line to extract the subscriber information from the hardware?
In any event, it seems inevitable that the consumer won’t have much say in the matter going forward. Sure you can avoid buying a phone without a SIM card slot in 2023, 2024, and probably even 2025. But just as fewer and fewer phones each year still include a headphone jack, your options will eventually become limited. The day is coming when you’ll have to bid your trusty SIM card goodbye, and that’s a shame.
21 thoughts on “The Rise And (Eventual) Fall Of The SIM Card”
… and you left out the original SIM card in ~credit card format in the article’s main image. :-(
> In fact, if you don’t mind trimming a bit of unnecessary plastic away, you could pull the SIM out of the Razr and slap it into the Nexus 5 without a problem.
That is in fact just wrong. If your SIM card is as old as the Razr it’s electrical contacts might be too big to “just” cut away at the plastic and get it down to nano size.
Had to cut it down previously from mini to micro which mostly worked but cutting it down to nano and it stopped working entirely. My guess is that one connection between chip and contact broke during cutting.
That’s the whole point of the adapter shown in the post, the electrical contacts in the phone have remained essentially unchanged since the 2G rollout, only the outside shape of the card changed.
I’ve had the same SIM now for at least 15 years, from before I had a smartphone. I’ve had to trim it down like the article says, but I could still go back and put it in any of my old phones if I used the adapter.
Obviously anything older than 4G isn’t likely to actually work anymore, but that’s not the fault of the SIM.
I’ve used a SIM card punch before and they do work. It’s possible they don’t work in every situation but all the card form factor products I’ve dealt with (DirecTV access card, SmartCard, etc) are no different in size as the die for a glop-top chip used in toys for the last 30 years. The only time you’d have electrically important bits outside of the chip area of the I/O pads would be for a radio and antenna, which a SIM card does not contain. I would be surprised if a card from the 1990’s deviated from what I’ve seen of similar form factors over the years. And I’m confident a card from the early 2000’s has the same chip foot print as micro and nano SIMs today.
Some extra notes:
The smallest version is also thinner, so you’d also need some sandpaper.
An advantage of the separate SIM card is that it’s separate :)
Suppose you’re on a trip, accidentally drop your phone in the water or a truck drives over it and it dies. With a separate SIM card, you have a pretty good chance you can just put in some random phone and it works again. Even if you have backups of all your contacts, it still may be difficult to reach them when you’re on a trip.
You can also always rely on the fruit brand to be a fore runner when it comes to further limiting user freedom. I’ll bet they’ll start charging again for ringtones on your phone if there was any chance the’d get away with it too.
audacity software work some magic maybe a Dec** to use what you already owned {not that i ever used it, wait, what, where am i, who am i}, then finished product place in ringtone folder. yep if you traveled non state side you could just buy a sim at the airport and use a local plan for cheaper than what your state side carrier would charge you for an international service usage charge. Remember whole disposable phones before the powers that be freaked out they couldn’t know who was who or every-step you were making, talk about helicopter governing. Then the old cellphone light up antenna display cases that just were basically low powered cell signal blockers if you got near them at the store. sorry I went on a tangential rant , lol .
Yes, good point. I’d still consider that covered under “minor surgery”, but for sake of clarity I probably should have specified that the Nano is smaller in all three dimensions.
I had to sand my own my Micro to a Nano (probably when I got the Nexus 5X in 2015), and while a hassle, at least it was still something I could do on my own without having to ask the carrier’s permission.
yes if you went non state side you could buy sims or even disposable phones rather than pay your carrier a high fee to use your current service overseas. Ringtones were handled with Audacity and DeC**. Ptt was an amazing thing. Also when demonstrating cell service in the store you had to make sure to turn off or be a good distance from the display case that ran the light up antenna or batteries display case, because the display case acted like a jammer. lol I went on somewhat of a tangent
Just another processor out of your control.
I wish the phone companies still kept the sim card around. Very useful if you are travelling. The local Cellphone carriers are way cheaper than extending my AT&T plan for international travel. Easy to temporarily borrow my friend’s or family’s sim card, put it in my phone and use it right away rather than messing with eSIM transfer.
You can just buy an eSim online and add it to your phone before you even travel then just select it in your phone’s settings when you land. Cheaper as well. One less thing to be worried about when you travel. A much better experience IMHO.
On my company Iphone (just got a new one), it isn’t using the physical SIM card. There is a slot of course, but empty.
Sim-Cards also come with three different operating voltages. 5 V, 3 V and 1.8 V. The operating voltage of the majority of SIM cards launched before 1998 was 5 V. SIM cards produced subsequently are compatible with 3 V and 5 V.
So the (very) old cards might not work in newer devices, while the new cards might work in the old devices.
Today’s SIM cards only need to support two of those voltages. Mostly they do 3.3V and 1.8V.
I know this because I once tried to use a new SIM card on an old 2G portable phone. Turns out: it pumped 5V into that card that could only handle 3.3V.
It was the Motorola International 1000. (You can even still buy batteries for that thing, lol) It actually has two revisions of the “phone”-part. One that uses 5V and one that uses 3.3V. I’ve managed to obtain a 3.3V model later on and successfully used a T Mobile SIM Card with it.
I have been using PDAs from around 2003 and Treo 680 from like 2007? So, I have not been amused by first apple and android smarthpone that much. For, me it was just a nice evolution step. But, reading the intro of this article, it had to be a great jump for regular people.
Older analog cellphones had the predecessor of the eSIM. Basically the phone number was encoded into a EEPROM, and when a new carphone or cellphone had to be leased, the data was burnt on the phone by an authorized dealer. You leased the phone by The Phone Company, so interoperability problems weren’t a thing. When priced started to fall it was possible to buy an analog cellphone but only The Phone Company had an exclusive. With GSM, that for some time coexisted, there was The Phone Company and the Other company, and having a SIM meant that people could switch operators easily if they had a bought phone. Operators weren’t and still aren’t happy of this.
So, we are going back to TDMA / CDMA days, when you had to go to a carrier shop to change your number to another phone. Yeah, that´s what apple calls progress….
My carrier sent me a SIM card that is punched for the three sizes. There’s a gap in the plastic that provides a friction fit between the different sizes. You can snap the card out to reduce the size, so no trimming needed.
I meant to add.. if you only want a micro, and not a nano, this form of card with the friction fit is a PITA. The card fell apart and I had to snap the two parts back together to keep the card as a micro rather than a nano.
Consumers shouldn’t accept this. Phones are already too thin, so space is just a lame excuse to drop the headphone jack or sim card holder. I don’t want a portless phone.
I’d like to see a rundown of smartcards in general: how to interface with them and what they can do. The ones most people come across will be SIMs and EMV credit cards, but there have to be more kinds. The standard dates back to what, the late 80’s, early 90’s?
I prefer my old flip phone. In fact until Verizon shut down the 3g network in December of 2022 I was still using my 2003 Motorola V60s. I miss that phone. Simple and to the point with great audio. I have a smartphone now and I really don’t like it. If I wasn’t married, I’d just go without. Not a fan of the modern smartphone movement at all.
