New Part Day: TI Jumps In To The Cheap MCU Market

One of the interesting areas in the world of new parts recently has been at the lower end of the microcontroller market. Not because the devices there have new capabilities or are especially fast, but because they are cheap. There are now quite a few parts from China under 10 cents apiece, but have the Western manufacturers been able to follow suit? Not quite, but Texas Instruments has a new line of ARM Cortex M0+ parts that get under 40 cents in volume in their cheapest form.
That bottom-of-the-range chip is the MSPM0L1105, a single-core 32 MHz part with 32k of Flash and 4k of RAM. It’s got all the usual peripherals you’d expect on a small microcontroller, but the one which made our heads turn was the on-board 1.45-Msps ADC. On a cheap chip, that’s much faster than expected.
So there’s another microcontroller, and it’s not as cheap as some of its competition, so what? Aside from that ADC there are several reasons to be interested, it has TI’s developer support if you’re in that ecosystem, and inevitably it will find its way on to the dev boards and SBCs we use in our community. It remains to be seen how it will fare in terms of the chip shortage though.
Meanwhile, here’s a reminder of that cheaper competition.
Thanks to the several friends who delivered this tip.
Honest question for the author/editor, not an attack:
Hackaday isn’t really targetting mass-producing vendors, is it? So, the 1k-unit price of an MCU is much less relevant than the single-unit price to most readers, and as Mrs List notices, this just another entry into the low-cost 32bit MCU market (Kinetis KL03, STM32G030, CY8C…, are all MCUs with at least one ADC > 500 kS/s (wonder what you’d do with higher rates with a core this slow and this little RAM), 32 kB of flash, typically > 2kB of RAM, typically higher maximum clock rates), but with low-volume prices typically above these of TI’s competitors.
So, I wonder, considering this *feels* a lot like a TI press release with a HaD editorial touch, and knowing that Hackaday is part of supplyframe, **whose business model includes helping “leading electronics manufacturers and distributors accelerate new product introductions, […] and take advantage of market opportunities”**:
could you clarify whether or not there was compensation from TI or affiliated companies for publishing this?
Got the same feeling about this article ;(
this is an important question. Thanks to you for having asked it. I’m too interested into reading an answer from HaD to it.
Not a HaD reporter but it seems to me the 1K price break is, indirectly, relevant to hobbyists because dev board makers will get it and it should have direct bearing on the price point for hobbyists.
TI dev support for their MSP430 series chips was pretty good, I’d expect it to be similar level for these too.
Outside of that. Yeah, a lot of the news you read on every tech site will be derived from manufacturer press releases, sad fact of life these days.
TI’s dev boards have also been, traditionally, some of the cheapest on the market. I had no idea why people were using Arduinos at $35/ea when the MSP430 launchpads came out at $4.30.
Those were teaser prices, of course, and over time they’ve crept up and Arduinos have come down. But I’m always on the watch for new TI products to come out just to see how aggressive they are with the dev boards. I still use the Tiva C launchpads that were aggressively priced at under $10 when they announced them after they bought Luminary.
On the other hand, some web shop could buy a few batches and resell for ~60 cents and it’d still be a super cheap chip for everyone
Or 4x times more expensive than ch32v003.
Some progress to replace the WCH flasher by some rp2040:
https://twitter.com/tanjent/status/1637906414810333184
Or by an esp32s2:
https://twitter.com/cnlohr/status/1634912238908903425
At least we can be happy that Hackaday doesn’t make a post about every “new” MCU from every manufacturer. With the rate at which ST is churning out uselessly similar new STM32 models that cannot be even bought, there wouldn’t be space for even a single hack per day.
How are they “jumping in to” a market they’ve always been in? Their low-end MSP430 parts start at $0.27 by the same unrealistic MSRP metric.
