Vinyl Sales Ran Circles Around CDs In 2022

How do you take your music these days? For those in Camp Tangible, it seems our ranks are certainly growing, and in the analog direction. For the first time since 1987, vinyl record sales have outperformed CD sales in the US, according to a new report. The CD, which saved us all from the cassette, was a digital revolution in music. But for some, the love was lost somewhere among the ones and zeroes.
Those who prefer pure analog troughs of sound cut into wax have never given up on vinyl, and the real ones probably gobbled up a bunch of it in the 90s when everybody was CD-crazy. But mind you these aren’t used vinyl sales we’re talking about, which means that enough new vinyl has to have been readily available for purchase for quite some time now. Although it doesn’t really seem like that long, new vinyl’s been back for almost 20 years — and according to the report, 2022 was the 16th consecutive year of growth for record sales.
So Why Vinyl?
Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be, but there was a time in my 1980s childhood when vinyl was all this scribe had to listen to. I have historically been a bit slow to adopt new music formats — I didn’t have a CD player until 1998, and it was given to me for my birthday. I was excited to get the thing, mind you, especially since it had 10 seconds of anti-skip protection (which of course was a huge concern with portable CD players).
But CDs are way different from records. Sure, they’re both round, but the similarities sort of end there. For one thing, the artwork is disappointingly small compared to vinyl. And the whole gatefold album cover thing isn’t really possible with a CD, unless you forego the jewel case and release it in a chintzy little cardboard jacket. But then people will have this one disc that’s four times thinner than the rest and it throws everything off in the collection.
So why vinyl? For me and many others, it’s part process and part restriction. In order to listen to vinyl, you gotta work for it. You gotta start by running your thumb nail down the crack to open the plastic while leaving it intact so it can protect the jacket. Then you have to remove the sleeve from the jacket and slip the disc out while touching only the edge and/or the label, unless you’re the type to just pinch the spine and shake it out with the flick of the wrist. For the more serious collector, you can add a step by storing everything in clear plastic sleeves, although this makes the spines harder to read — which leads to investing in crates or record store-style flipping bins. It can be a whole thing. That’s kind of the point.
If you still don’t understand why someone would want to open up a record instead of a Spotify playlist: what if every book on your shelf was the same size, shape, and color? Sure, they’re all different on the inside, but wouldn’t that be boring, and worst of all, kind of frustrating when you wanted to find the right one?
The restriction of course comes in the fact that if you do nothing, you’re going to listen to a whole side of a record. But then you get to do more work — move the tone arm out of the lead-out groove, flip the record, and drop the needle once again. Why would a person prefer all of this pomp and circumstance? Well, it just makes us feel more connected to the music, man.
14 thoughts on “Vinyl Sales Ran Circles Around CDs In 2022”
I don’t buy vinyl because PVC is an awful material.
I had to read up on that and apparently it’s the plastic that does the most harm to the environment, being harmful when it’s made, used and disposed of.
But what’s the alternative?
Last year a UK company (UK firm Evolution Music) made the first record out of Bioplastic.
It might be worth us all encouraging more firms to seek more environmentally friendly alternatives to PVC.
There’s an interesting resin that is produced bys some insects, so it’s organic and actually edible, maybe some compound could be made with that resin and used to print records?
No wonder. There were always some audiofools who claimed that vinyl sounds better than CD. Now when everybody just listens music over Youtube, Soundcloud or some other streaming service, only those audiofools are still buying physical media.
Audiofools are not alone, there are many digifools too. The kind who buy “audiophile” IP Switches :)
You can listen to your $25 record, on your $1k amp, on your $2k speakers, with your $500 cables, on your $1k power conditioner, on your $5k turnable, with the $500 stylus, on your rickey old table.
I’ll take my 10k songs on my $100 cellphone, with my $25 headphones and it will sound just as good.
There is a sucker born every minute.
Ehh your phone won’t keep up if you’ve got a low bitrate mp3 or mediocre earbuds, especially wireless ones. You do need to spend a whole several dollars on a usb to 3.5mm output on some phones when the internal isn’t up to snuff, and then whatever speakers/headphones/etc are still needed for both methods.
But, but the $500 cables are properly “aged” to reproduce sound perfectly!
I love vinyl. Some people think it sounds better, some think it sounds worse. I don’t care. I just love to sit down and listen. With vinyl I actually have to put the disc on the player, put the needle down (got a full analogue player), then sit down and listen. Just listen to the music. I use Spotify etc for casual listening, but when I listen to vinyl, I really listen. Sometimes I grab the cover and look at it while listening. It’s all so comfy. It feels more like music. I think it’s just an experience. I can take my car, unlock it using a remote, get in, drive to work. But on some days, I get the 50’s 2 stroke out, put on my jacket, my helmet, push start it from the second gear because the kick starter doesn’t work well, and drive that to work. It’s just nice. Some don’t like the noise, the smell, the work, but I do. Same with vinyl. It’s easier to put on Spotify but it doesn’t give me the same warm feeling inside.
“If you still don’t understand why someone would want to open up a record instead of a Spotify playlist:…”
Because Spotify’s playlist don’t smell!!!
I’m from Argentina and in my young 80’s opening a vinyl imported from the USA was quite a sensory experience. Unlike the Argentine vinyl, the imported ones had a very particular smell, something like the smell of a new car.
I have been a vinyl collector since 2001. I own at least 3,000 pieces of vinyl, mainly Jamaican music. However, the price of vinyl has now doubled or tripled in Japan. So I started collecting CDs. CDs are currently the best time to buy. Vinyl is not the best time to buy.
I like to buy music on CDs because it gives me a lossless copy of what the creator intended, and it lasts a long time in very basic storage conditions once I rip it to a file instead of continuing to use it directly. It still (used to) come with a booklet with lyrics and art and such, so none of them looked the same and you could fold out a larger picture on some of them.
I also liked cassettes because they were fun, you could record your own from the radio or make a mixtape, and later on you could insert into the player a 3.5mm or (even later) a bluetooth adapter. I keep meaning to repair my walkman; it had a great radio receiver. Although the popular versions were largely inferior to CD quality, they’re book shaped so you can read the labels on what would be the “spine” when in a shelf or box. (Some less popular versions approach hi-fi with better versions of dolby). The basic idea of a magnetic tape is still used for long term storage in datacenters; of course that’s higher quality and digital. Cassettes were just a cheap version with worse quality. But there was a golden age where we were all recording our favorite songs off the radio and shows off the TV, and we felt like we knew what we were doing. *shrug*
Vinyl? You’ve got the experience which is fun for those who are into it, but the material just doesn’t maintain peak quality and I tend to prefer to have more songs to choose between, along with the ability to make my own if I want. And it’s above that critical size where it’s reasonable to carry it around anywhere.
“If you still don’t understand why someone would want to open up a record instead of a Spotify playlist: what if every book on your shelf was the same size, shape, and color?”
I don’t buy that – all your vinyl records are the same size and shape! And the “spine” on many is just white with too-small writing on. Much easier see a little face-on picture of your albums on a screen.
I do most of my listening through streaming/mp3’s/flac. About 20 years ago I got back into vinyl because of one thing: It really takes the stress out of listening to music.
With streaming or playing my mp3 collections I tended to never really listen to the music. I would only listen to songs I instantly liked. And often skip to the next track/file before a song was finished. This way of listening thrashes a lot of experiences one can have if one REALLY listens to a whole album from start to finish.
With vinyl it is too much work to get up and change tracks. So, I tend to just listen to all of them while I can read the lyrics and look at the often amazing artwork on the cover.
The sound is worse though. There is noise, distortion, and other artifacts. But, it still provides a better overall listening experience in my opinion. And the sound is faaar from bad. Some older records can be amazing. F-ck, I hate the compressor effect used in most modern recordings…
