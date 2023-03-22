Let’s just clear something up right from the start with this one: there’s literally no reason to build your own tire inflator from scratch, especially when you can buy a perfectly serviceable one for not a lot of money. But that’s missing the point of this build entirely, and thinking that way risks passing up yet another fascinating build from PVC virtuoso [Vang Hà], which would be a shame
The chances are most of you will recall [Vang Hà]’s super-detailed working PVC model excavator, and while we’re tempted to say this simple air pump is a step toward more practical PVC builds, the fact remains that the excavator was a working model with a completely homebrew hydraulic system. As usual, PVC is the favored material, with sheet stock harvested from sections of flattened pipe. Only the simplest of tools are used, with a hand drill standing in for a lathe to make such precision components as the compressor piston. There are some great ideas here, like using Schrader tire valves as the intake and exhaust valves on the pump cylinder. And that’s not to mention the assembly tips, like making a hermetic seal between the metal valves and the PVC manifold by reaming out a hole with a heated drill bit.
We’re not sure how much abuse a plastic compressor like this will stand up to, but then again, we’ve seen some commercially available tire inflators with far, far less robust internals than this one.
5 thoughts on “Homebrew Tire Inflator Pushes The Limits Of PVC Construction”
Less than 30 seconds and I’ve already paused the video. Obvious clickbait, just like all those “amazing restoration” videos that pop up in recommended after watching anything technical.
? I mean it’s certainly “that” type of video, but it’s not clickbait. He shows every step, show every tool he uses and has an working compressor when done.
Absolutely not clickbait in my book.
Except for the fact that every part is already stuck in place (or hanging magically in air) already before he applies the (super?) glue. It looks fake, like the parts were actually made in advance by some other process and the parts where he fabricates them by hand is just for show.
Or, machining a sharply stepped and even, straight axle by hand against an angle grinder wheel that looks so nice it could be polished (6:38). Or screw holes that are drilled free-hand and just magically line up.
Good old “amazing skills” switcheroo.
How would YOU do it without making the video even longer? Showing how to glue the pieces in place and pressing them together for a few seconds or even a minute or two before applying the solvent (not superglue obviously! more like MEK or THF) around the edges?
You can even see the exact drill marks in bores or scratches on surfaces when he assembles/glues these parts later.
You just WANT it to be fake, no objective view whatsoever. And rest assured, I am not white-knighting for some random youtuber in some country thousands of kms away. I couldn’t care less.
It’s just obvious that this is not one of those “we’ll put acid and dirt on some motorbike off camera and pretend to restore it for teh clicks!!11!” video.
