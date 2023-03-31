Despite the popular adage about everything on the internet being there forever, every day pages of information and sometimes entire websites are lost to the sands of time. With the imminent shutdown of the DPReview website, nearly 25 years of reviews and specifications of cameras and related content are at risk of vanishing. Also lost will be the content of forum posts, which can still be requested from DPReview staff until April 6th. All because the owner of the site, Amazon, is looking to cut costs.
As announced on r/photography, the Archive.org team is busy trying to download as much of the site as possible, but due to bottlenecks may not finish in time. One way around these bottlenecks is what is called the Archive Team Warrior, which involves either a virtual machine or Docker image that runs on distributed systems. In early April an archiving run using these distributed systems is planned, in a last-ditch attempt to retain as much of the decades of content.
The thus archived content will be made available in the WARC (Web ARChive) format, in order to retain as much information as possible, including meta data and different versions of content.
4 thoughts on “Archiving The Entirety Of DPReview Before It’s Gone”
Ok, Im dumb. How much would it cost amazon to keep that up and running per year?
Can’t archive.org just ask for amazon to donate the gear? Or is that yet another dumb question?
I couldn’t imagine it being hosted on anything other than an AWS instance.
Turning off a VM isn’t going to save much money, so all I can see it doing is freeing up storage space that could be made available to a paying customer.
I wouldn’t think that would be a huge cost at that scale. It would be like you or I claiming to delete a small file from our huge HDs in order to save money somehow.
One small edit: Amazon’s claim of cutting costs is almost certainly based around keeping the ‘company’ behind dpreview up and running, not just their website, which I’m sure really is a notable expense.
However for just the scope of keeping the site up, with Amazons existing resources, that cost should be negligible.
Remember folks: The victors get to write the history books.
Don’t let the megacorps win, or they will selectively erase history.
