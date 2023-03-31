This Week In Security: Macstealer, 3CX Carnage, And Github’s Lost Key

There’s a naming overload here, as two bits of security news this week are using the “MacStealer” moniker. We’re first going to talk about the WiFi vulnerability, also known as Framing Frames (pdf). The WPA encryption schemes introduced pairwise encryption, ensuring that not even other authenticated users can sniff each others’ traffic. At least that’s the idea, but this attack finds a couple techniques to bypass that protection.

A bit more background, there are a couple ways that packets can be delayed at the sender side. One of those is the power-save message, that signals the access point that the given client is going into a low power state. “Hold my calls, I’m going to sleep.” That message is a single bit in a frame header. And notably, that bit isn’t covered by WPA encryption or verification. An attacker can send a message, spoof a victim’s MAC address, and the access point marks that client as being in power-save mode.

This observation leads to a question: What happens when the encryption details change between the packet joining the queue, and actually transmitting? Turns out, the specifications on WiFi encryption don’t spell it out, and some implementations do the last thing you’d want, like sending the packets in the clear. Whoops. This behavior was the case in the Linux kernel through version 5.5.0, but starting with 5.6.0, the buffered packets were simply dropped when the encryption key was unavailable.

There’s a related attack, where packets can be queued, and then another client spoofs the target MAC address, and authenticates to the network. Pretty much every wireless implementation does the wrong thing, and sends the packets using the *new* encryption key — to the attacker. This is less severe, as it requires the attacker to already have the ability to authenticate to the secured network. And on a network without any sort of client isolation, this attack is generally already possible via ARP poisoning techniques.

The final problem here is a Denial of Service attack, where the power-save message is maliciously set for a given client, indefinitely. The majority of traffic sits undelivered, until the connection finally times out. While the above attacks are certainly troubling, the majority of internet access uses SSL, making the attack of limited effect.

The Other MacStealer

And then there’s MacStealer, this one a bit of information stealing malware specifically for Apple Mac computers. It’s a new Malware as a Service offering, and still in a rudimentary phase of development. And because of that, it’s available for the low price of only $100. The sneakiest element of MacStealer is a fake password prompt, that allows the malware to access the whole Keychain. The installer is unsigned, and it’s a bit of a process to execute an unsigned DMG on a Mac, but so far this one seems to be deploying via social engineering and other such trickery.

Official Malware

There’s a developing story around Pinduoduo, a Chinese online retailer, and their Android app. The background to note here is that the Google Play store isn’t available in China, so all app downloads there happen through alternative methods. That’s why it’s so notable that multiple iterations of the Pinduoduo app were discovered in the wild, using 0-day exploits to deploy as system apps, and then even run downloaded code as an elevated process. Those APKs were not deployed to the Play Store, but that’s not surprising, if the target was the Chinese people. Oh, and valid code signatures from Pinduoduo.

The goal? So far it looks like an attempt to inflate the Daily Active User count, and collect way too much end-user data. Google received the report, and pulled the official Pinduoduo app from the Play Store, and added the malicious app versions to the Play Protect database of known malicious apps. While the Play Store version of the app has not been found to contain anything malicious, this seems like a reasonable step. It’s unknown whether this malware was intentionally distributed by Pinduoduo or a malicious insider, if the signing key was compromised, or this is a supply chain attack, where the app developers were first compromised.

3CX Supply Chain Carnage

And speaking of supply chain attacks, the 3CX build system was compromised by attackers working for the North Korean government. 3CX is a VoIP vendor that develops and distributes a desktop softphone application, and multiple versions of that app on Windows and Mac have been found to contain malware. It’s pulled off via a DLL sideload, using ffmpeg.dll and the equivalent library on Macs. A sideload, by the way, is when a malicious copy of a DLL is included in the same folder as the executable. The program requests the library load, and Windows looks first in that directory. So here, it means that the main program binary is unchanged, and the malicious code is contained in the DLL.

When the mess was first discovered, there was a suggestion that an upstream library was compromised. The FFmpeg devs shot down this suggestion pretty quickly. Thankfully, some serious analysts (Crowdstrike, Sentinelone, Mandiant, and others) have stepped in and started taking a close look at what’s going on.

And it’s not good. After waiting in stealth mode for a week, the malware reaches out to online repositories, and downloads a final payload. It seems to have various behaviors depending on where it’s installed, and there are reports of interactive attacker activity on select systems. This looks like a long game sort of attack, with the C&C domains being registered over a year ago. The current advice is for every user of the 3CX softphone application to immediate uninstall, and go into remediation mode. With over half-a-million customers, this has the potential to be a really nasty campaign. The cleanup is going to take a while.

GitHub’s Lost Key

Last week, just too late to make the previous edition of this column, GitHub rotated their primary RSA SSH key. That appears to be a result of unintentional spillage, as the corresponding private key was exposed in a public repository. When using GitHub over SSH, for example doing a git push or pull, you may see the key change warning message:

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

@ WARNING: REMOTE HOST IDENTIFICATION HAS CHANGED! @

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

IT IS POSSIBLE THAT SOMEONE IS DOING SOMETHING NASTY!

Someone could be eavesdropping on you right now (man-in-the-middle attack)!

It is also possible that a host key has just been changed.

In this case, it’s not something nasty, and the solution is to manually remove the github.com key from ~/.ssh/known_hosts , or alternatively run ssh-keygen -R github.com . There’s no indications that the leaked key has been misused, but it’s still good practice on GitHub’s part to recycle the key, and on our parts to go ahead and flush the old key out of our systems.

Bing Bang

A huge thank you to [pa] for pointing out the most fun hack of the week, that led to the soundtrack from “Hackers” temporarily holding the number one slot for best movie soundtrack according to Bing. It all started with the multi-tenant option in Azure app configurations. That one setting means that any user can log in to the application. Could it be that some apps were unintentionally configured this way? A brief search turned up an official Microsoft app, “Bing Trivia”. This interface turned out to be a way to control a handful of Bing search results. And what did our intrepid hackers decide to do with their newfound power? Set a search result to their personal favorites, of course. And then report the results to Microsoft, because they’re actually responsible researchers.

Turns out the rabbit hole goes deeper, as the interface was also vulnerable to a Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) attack. But even crazier, with access to this management console, a XSS attack could be pulled off against Bing itself. As in all one billion plus pageviews per month. A handful of other applications were similarly misconfigured, allowing access by anyone with a valid Azure Active Directory account. All things considered, the $40,000 bounty awarded for the finds seems significantly too low.

I hacked into a @Bing CMS that allowed me to alter search results and take over millions of @Office365 accounts.

How did I do it? Well, it all started with a simple click in @Azure… 👀

This is the story of #BingBang 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9pydWvHhJs — Hillai Ben-Sasson (@hillai) March 29, 2023

Bits and Bytes

Someone at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has a sense of humor we can approve of, naming a malicious activity scanner the “Untitled Goose Tool”. UGT is specifically looking to prevent ransomware attacks by examining Azure Active Directory activity.

There’s a second file transfer tool being exploited for ransomware attacks. We’ve reported on the ongoing GoAnywhere fallout, but now IBM’s Aspera Faspex is in the crosshairs, too. CVE-2022-47986 is a CVSS 9.8 vulnerability that was fixed in January. And it’s being actively exploited in the wild. Users of either solution desperately need to go check their installs for these critical updates.

As part of the ongoing Acropalypse vulnerability, Microsoft has issued emergency patches for the Windows 11 snipping tool, as well as the Windows 10 Snip & Sketch. These updates are delivered via the Microsoft store, and stop the bleeding. But for any snipped images that have been shared, that cat is out of the bag, and the damage is done.