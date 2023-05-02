It’s rare in 2023 for an instrument to be entirely analog, instead it’s more normal for a front-end to feed the analog-to-digital converter (ADC) in a microcontroller. Typically the front-end will do the job of transforming whatever the output range of the sensor is, and present it to the microcontroller in whatever range it accepts. [David] had exactly this problem with a pH sensor, and rather than buy an expensive module to do the job he designed his own.
The sensor in question produces a relatively tiny voltage of -0.414 to +0.414 volts, and requires a very high input impedance. A FET input op-amp is selected, with the ground of the sensor shifted upwards into the positive range by a voltage divider. This then feeds a second op-amp that amplifies the resulting DC voltage for the microcontroller input.
This circuit is an especially simple op-amp application, and is a typical one for a sensor interface where a DC voltage needs to be brought into range of a microcontroller. If you’re not used to op-amp circuits then take a look, this type of analogue circuit is not difficult and might just save your butt some time.
Want to know more about simple op-amp circuits? Have we got the video for you!
4 thoughts on “Op Amp Challenge: An Ultra-Cheap PH Sensor Amplifier”
I have a book from school with all the standard OP applications.
PID, P, I, D and all kinds of amplifiers e.g.
That is nothing to enter a contest with.
BUT if someone draws an operational amplifier as a square with pin numbers, maybe there should be a special category in the context: “My first OP-Amp!”
What’s this blasphemy of drawing a dual opamp as a rectangle symbol?
+1 and as long as we are piling on, despite the manufacturer (Gainsil?) labeling pins INA and INB in the dual part package, INA is usually the label for an Instrumentation Amplifier!
So, how does that pH electrode feel about having its ‘ground’ elevated by 0.595 volts above the power supply ground? I hope there isn’t a current path from power supply ground to the liquid being measured.
