[Joren] recently did some work as part of an electronic music heritage project, and restored an 80s-era NeXTcube workstation complete with vintage sound card, setting it up with a copy of MAX, a graphical music programming environment. But there was one piece missing: MIDI. [Joren] didn’t let that stop him, and successfully created hardware to allow MIDI input and output.
Interestingly, the soundcard for the NeXTcube has an RS-422 serial port and some 8-pin mini DIN connectors. They are not compatible with standard MIDI signals, but they’re not far off, either.
To solve this, [Joren] used a Teensy developer board to act as an interface between classic MIDI devices like keyboards or synthesizers (or even not-so-common ones like this strange instrument) while also being able to accommodate modern MIDI over USB connections thanks to the Teensy’s USB MIDI functionality.
A metal enclosure with a 3D-printed panel rounds out the device, restoring a critical piece of functionality to the electronic music-oriented workstation.
MIDI as a protocol isn’t technically limited to musical applications, though that’s one place it shines. And just in case it comes in handy someday, you can send MIDI over I2C if you really need to.
6 thoughts on “MIDI Interface For NeXTcube Plugs Into The Past”
The Cube didn’t really have a sound card as such. It had a “high speed” serial port connected to the DSP, along with the RS-423 DIN modem ports.
Other audio hardware was located in the monitor (or in the soundbox for color Cubes.)
Ah, the “sound card” was an aftermarket IRCAM DSP interface card. Yeah, their stuff was always kind of esoteric, like it was designed for a university lab in Paris.
“Each ISPW card had two Intel i860 microprocessors (running at 80 MFLOPS). ”
“A single ISPW card cost approximately $12,000US (not including the computer)”
And there you have the reason why NeXT was a failure in the market. Very few people could afford to buy into the platform. IBM set their PC prices at a level most businesses could justify paying, even if they only figured they needed just one – for something. Accounting software was the first killer app.
Yes, my brothers that were accountants knew more about PCs than I did (do?).
Practically everything screamed, got money!
