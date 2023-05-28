Researchers in Canada and the United States have used deep learning to derive an antibiotic that can attack a resistant microbe, acinetobacter baumannii, which can infect wounds and cause pneumonia. According to the BBC, a paper in Nature Chemical Biology describes how the researchers used training data that measured known drugs’ action on the tough bacteria. The learning algorithm then projected the effect of 6,680 compounds with no data on their effectiveness against the germ.
In an hour and a half, the program reduced the list to 240 promising candidates. Testing in the lab found that nine of these were effective and that one, now called abaucin, was extremely potent. While doing lab tests on 240 compounds sounds like a lot of work, it is better than testing nearly 6,700.
Interestingly, the new antibiotic seems only to be effective against the target microbe, which is a plus. It isn’t available for people yet and may not be for some time — drug testing being what it is. However, this is still a great example of how machine learning can augment human brainpower, letting scientists and others focus on what’s really important.
WHO identified acinetobacter baumannii as one of the major superbugs threatening the world, so a weapon against it would be very welcome. You can hope that this technique will drastically cut the time involved in developing new drugs. It also makes you wonder if there are other fields where AI techniques could cull out alternatives quickly, allowing humans to focus on the more promising candidates.
Want to catch up on machine learning algorithms? Google can help. Or dive into an even longer course.
8 thoughts on “AI Creates Killer Drug”
“While doing lab tests on 240 compounds sounds like a lot of work, it is better than testing nearly 6,700.”
I imagine with the other buzzword (robots) that can be a manageable task.
https://aabme.asme.org/posts/robots-for-drug-discovery
Does testing in the lab mean petri dish only? No animal models yet? I’d wait a bit longer to find out whether the compound kills microbes or people…
“Subsequent testing showed [the drug]… could treat wound infections in mice”
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/antimicrobial-stewardship/artificial-intelligence-discovers-new-antibiotic-candidate
Testing on animals is ineffective and cruel.
This seems like a reasonable use for AI. Way more manageable workload and no mark of the beast on the DNA sounds pretty good.
Putting a poop pot load of trust in a system you aren’t sure actually works as designed.
Doesn’t matter if you can inexpensively test the result. If testing the result is cheap enough, literal randomness can be a way to invent solutions. It absolutely does not matter how a system works, IF the results can be tested and verified.
“killer drug” eh? I expected this to be a story about AI gone wrong and the drug being
toxic to the user. Well, in time we may see things develop in that direction.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)