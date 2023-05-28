Math Reveals How Many Shuffles Randomizes A Deck

Math — and some clever simulations — have revealed how many shuffles are required to randomize a deck of 52 cards, but there’s a bit more to it than that. There are different shuffling methods, and dealing methods can matter, too. [Jason Fulman] and [Persi Diaconis] are behind the research that will be detailed in an upcoming book, The Mathematics of Shuffling Cards, but the main points are easy to cover.
A riffle shuffle (pictured above) requires seven shuffles to randomize a 52-card deck. Laying cards face-down on a table and mixing them by pushing them around (a technique researchers dubbed “smooshing”) requires 30 to 60 seconds to randomize the cards. An overhand shuffle — taking sections from a deck and moving them to new positions — is a staggeringly poor method of randomizing, requiring some 10,000-11,000 iterations.
The method of dealing cards can matter as well. Back-and-forth dealing (alternating directions while dealing, such as pattern A, B, C, C, B, A) yields improved randomness compared to the more common cyclic dealing (dealing to positions in a circular repeating pattern A, B, C, A, B, C). It’s interesting to see different dealing methods shown to have an effect on randomness.
This brings up a good point: there is not really any such a thing as “more” random. A deck of cards is either randomized, or it isn’t. If even two cards have remained in the same relative positions (next to one another, for example) after shuffling, then a deck has not yet been randomized. Similarly, if seven proper riffle shuffles are sufficient to randomize a 52-card deck, there is not really any point in doing eight or nine (or more) because there isn’t any such thing as “more” random.
You can watch these different methods demonstrated in the video embedded just under the page break. Now we know there’s no need for a complicated Rube Goldberg-style shuffling solution just to randomize a deck of cards (well, no mathematical reason for one, anyway.)
“If even two cards have remained in the same relative positions (next to one another, for example) after shuffling, then a deck has not yet been randomized. ”
If the two cards moved relative to each other at any time during the shuffling process, I would have to say that the randomization has still been achieved.
For it to be random than all arrangements of cards are equally likely. So sometimes cards would have to end up in the same relative position. Granted that should happen alot less than other arrangements.
Honestly, even if they never moved (i.e. the deck was randomized and ended up in the exact same configuration by chance) it would still have been randomized. Excluding arbitrary edge-cases based on the author’s feelings makes it less random, not more.
Diaconis was on Numberphile a few times 8 years ago talking about this. It’s not a surprise that he’s talking about the same thing–it’s his area of research–I’m just not sure if what he’s saying now includes anything newer than what he was saying. https://youtu.be/AxJubaijQbI
The seven shuffle thing is definitely an old result of his. I saw him present it when I was a math grad student, so before 1997.
An important factor to consider is what the intention is of shuffling the cards.
It’s been over 30 years since I played a card game myself, but back then my parents shuffled the cards quite briefly. Just enough to make the outcome unpredictable to humans, but not good enough to completely destruct the order of the cards from the previous game. This made the card game more interesting while still keeping it “fair” for everyone. Whether this works is of course also very dependent on the card game you play.
My parents did the same. I always considered that having an opponent of the shuffler cut the deck assured fairness.
They mention the magician who can control the deck with extremly accurate shuffling, I’ve seen it done and it’s a very impressive skill. Then there’s people like me who can’t and big chunks of cards can go by in one. So I’m wondering what their baseline for a riffle is to come out with 7 shuffles for randomness given the skill of the shuffler clearly has a part to play in this. i.e whats the max number of cards from a side that can stick together and how equal does the inital split need to be?
“If even two cards have remained in the same relative positions (next to one another, for example) after shuffling, then a deck has not yet been randomized.”
Incorrect. It’s mathematically possible (and likely not even all that improbable, though I haven’t done the math) for that to happen in a fully random process. It could happen even if cards aren’t involved in the shuffling process at all; the current state of the art in duplicate contract bridge is to generate the hands on a computer and then use a dealing machine to put the cards into the appropriate hands.
Dealing machines are also an interesting (and alas expensive) bit of tech. The first generation required special cards with bar codes, but more recent ones use optical recognition of standard playing cards. Most of the complexity is in the mechanical design of a machine that can reliably handle and sort cards without them ever sticking together and being mis-sorted.
