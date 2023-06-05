The “caterpillar drive” in The Hunt for Red October allowed the sub to travel virtually undetected through the ocean, but real examples of magnetohydrodynamic drives (MHDs) are rare. The US Navy’s recently announced Principles of Undersea Magnetohydrodynamic Pumps (PUMP) intends to jump-start the technology for a new era.
Dating back to the 1960s, research on MHDs has been stymied by lower efficiencies when compared with driving a propeller from the same power source. In 1992 the Japanese Yamato-1 prototype, pictured at the top of the page, was able to hit a blistering 6.6 knots (that’s 12 kph or 7.4 mph for you landlubbers) with a 4 Tesla liquid helium-cooled MHD. Recent advances courtesy of fusion research have resulted in magnets capable of generating fields up to 20 Telsa, which should provide a considerable performance boost.
The new PUMP program will endeavor to find solutions for more robust electrode materials that can survive the high currents, magnetic fields, and seawater in a marine environment. If successful, ships using the technology would be both sneakier and more environmentally friendly. While you just missed the Proposers Day, there is more information about getting involved in the project here.
4 thoughts on “Navy Program PUMPs Up Hopes For Magnetic Propulsion”
I remember an article in Popular Science back in the 80s about using MHD as a more efficient way to generate electricity with lower emissions. Finely pulverized coal or natural gas would be ignited and accelerated down the MHD tunnel where a current would be induced in surrounding coils generating electricity. The hot gas would then be used in a secondary process to create steam to run turbines. This double generation method resulted in higher efficiency power production with lower emissions. In the case of using coal, the ash was easily captured and the coal was burned more efficiently. The only problem that was encountered was the erosion of the ceramic coating in the MHD tunnel. The test plant did report lower CO, CO2, NO, and SO2 compared to other power plants.
Does anyone know what kind of field strength is needed for MHD linear induction motors to be effective in seawater? I’m guessing it’s more than 20T, given that electrode materials research seems to be a big part of this program.
7.4 mph -> 11.91km/h
The beauty of Freedom-units…
