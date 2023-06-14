Updated OSHW Flash Drive Keeps Data Safe, Fingers Dry

For almost a year now, we’ve been following the progress [Walker] has been making with Ovrdrive — a completely open source USB flash drive that features the ability to destroy itself should it fall into the wrong hands. It’s an interesting enough project on those merits alone, but what really made this idea stand out was that the user was expected to lick their fingers before handling the drive as a form of covert authentication.
Well, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that [Walker] is just about ready to release the Ovrdrive officially on Crowd Supply. But it’s with a heavy heart that we must report that the device’s cutting edge spit-detection capabilities have been removed. Now if you want to preserve the drive’s files, you need to rapidly insert and remove the drive several times rather than just plugging it in.
In all seriousness, this new approach makes a lot more sense. As entertaining as it might have been, the whole idea of a device that could detect moisture on the user’s fingers was fraught with problems. It was a bit more of a meme than a real solution, and if we’re being honest, kind of disgusting. This new approach sounds far more reliable, especially when combined with the new “Lite” self-destruct mode.
While the original capability of literally frying the flash chip by way of several capacitors and a voltage doubler is still here, there’s also a non-destructive approach that’s enabled by default. Unless you open up the drive and desolder the jumper pad on the PCB, the onboard ATtiny24A will simply use the enable pin on the flash chip to make it appear empty. This means that you’ve got to really want to cook your flash chip on the first hint of funny business.
Ultimately, whether it’s self-destructing or not, we just really like the idea of a hacker-developed open source hardware USB flash drive. Admittedly it would be a lot cheaper and more practical to just buy one like a normal person, but we strongly believe that if there’s a way for the community to build a OSHW version of something, they should at least give it a shot.
6 thoughts on “Updated OSHW Flash Drive Keeps Data Safe, Fingers Dry”
I’m curious about the kind of damage that is done by overvolting the flash chip. If I were really so paranoid to have a self-destructing flash drive, I would prefer to use encryption and wipe the keys, instead of depending on the attacker’s inability to reconstruct the damaged parts of the IC. My guess would be that the flash cells themselves can survive the “self-destruct”
I also think the flash cells would survive, but assuming the drive/control circuitry to multiplex reading them are toasted then it’d make is much more difficult getting the data out (think decapping and probing the bare metal address lines to manually step through the whole memory). This isn’t even accounting for not having the mapping info either. Sure not impossible, but definitely more difficult.
Yeah, that’s a really half-assed amateur-hour approach to trying to erase anything.
The other nice thing about wiping crypto keys is that, if you do it right, you can make a duress-erased drive indistinguishable from a drive that simply happens to be blank, which can, if you’re lucky, leave your adversary at least a LITTLE confused about what actually happened.
Oh, and you could probably do it in firmware on an off-the-shelf drive, so you weren’t carrying around a device that screams “suspect me”, and puts the person who took your drive on notice to do a simple Google search and find out what dance they need to do to defeat your protection.
It’s not obvious who you think your adversary is, or how you think they’re going to respond either to the drive erasing itself or to finding out it was *supposed* to erase itself. There are very few threat models where you want such responses to happen.
That whole project is the sort of thing you ought to think of, think ABOUT, and realize within 30 seconds why you shouldn’t do it.
The PCB looks well designed, kudos for that.
Although I doubt that the “self-destruct” feature adds to the security of your data.
This design is open source, so it’s probably very easy to circumvent the protection (cut some traces, reflash the attiny with non-destructive firmware) to prevent the data from being inaccessible.
BTW, to get to the data of the flash chip, there’s no need to power up the USB-stick. You could desolder the flash chip and solder it onto some custom devboard and read it out. That’s probably what data recovery services will do when you hand them over this device.
Once the data is recovered, you could start decrypting it (in case it was). That will be the hardest part of the whole operation.
It should require that it be inserted, flipped, inserted, flipped, inserted, flipped, etc in a certain pattern.
Then it’d look like entirely normal behavior so nobody would catch on.
Reminds me of an old James Bond movie where he plays with an explosive ball pen. 😉 But I don’t remember which one.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)