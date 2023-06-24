If you have ever wanted to implement a RISC-V CPU core in about 600 lines of C, you’re in luck! [mnurzia]’s
rv project does exactly that, providing a simple two-function API.
Technically, it’s a user-level
RV32IMC implementation in ANSI C. There are many different possible flavors of RISC-V, and in this case is a 32-bit base integer instruction set (RV32I), with multiplication and division extension (M), and compressed instruction set extension (C).
There’s a full instruction list and examples of use on the GitHub repository. As for readers wondering what something like RISC-V emulation might be good for, it happens to be the not-so-secret sauce to running Linux on an RP2040.
3 thoughts on “A 32-Bit RISC-V CPU Core In 600 Lines Of C”
I think that’s really cool, albeit not very practical. 32-Bit is dead.
https://hackaday.com/2021/06/06/is-32-bits-really-dead/
RV64I would make more sense.
That being said, the existing emulation code likely could be completed.
For MCU’s, 8/16/32 bit are all alive and very well.
More bits means more power and more RAM which also means more power!
