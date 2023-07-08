It’s been a distressing trend over the last decade, that of taking commercial software from a paid-for licence model and moving into the cloud and onto a rental model. In out line, we’ve seen this with CAD packages and notably with EAGLE PCB CAD, but it’s hit other sectors in exactly the same way. The art and design communities, in particular, are feeling the pinch from Adobe Suite going towards a rental model, and now the artist and perennial thorn in the side of anyone who seeks to own a colour, [Stuart Semple] is doing something about it. He’s launching a competing suite called provocatively, Abode, which will follow an affordable paid-for licence model. It’s a development that raises interesting questions for the open source community, so it’s definitely worth a second look from that perspective.
Taking on software rental can only be a good thing, and we hope that the new package gains a foothold for that reason. But since we’re sure that there will be open-source enthusiasts asking the question: why are the established open-source equivalents such as GIMP and Inkscape not the obvious alternatives to the Adobe suite? In there may be some uncomfortable moments of soul searching for the software libre world around usability and interfaces.
Whatever your take on open source versus paid software, it’s extremely encouraging to have somebody mount a high-profile challenge to the software rental model. We hope that Abode makes it to market and that it succeeds in making the graphics software market a little more open. Meanwhile, we’ve mentioned [Stuart Semple] before for his colour activism over the blackest of blacks, and for previously taking on Adobe over Pantone pricing.
28 thoughts on “The Other Way To Fight Software Rental”
Logo and name too close to avoid being sued by you know who.
Maybe it counts as parody?
I doubt that defense would stand up since the product itself is not a parody but a direct competitor.I think it’s more likely he intends to change the name and branding at the first sign of a C&D and there’ll be no case to answer. I could be wrong though, I’m not a lawyer.
Yeah, I hope Stu has a lawyer. There’s case precedent, a dog chew-toy that looked like a Jack Daniels bottle.
The WIPO database lists more than 250 active trademarks containing “Abode”. Lawyers are probably already ordering champagne and caviar.
I don’t get why software as a service on the cloud and perpetual licensing on premises can’t co-exist. If the software house prefers cloud renting the on-premises license can be very expensive, but why not offering it at all?
The issue I think is more the honoring or prior perpetual licenses and the ability to get final updates/installers for those prior licenses in the future.
The big software firms want to make more money and they are using brute force to get it. Not so long ago, an Adobe Reader update uninstalled perpetual licenses of Acrobat without even asking…
Own nothing, be happy etc.
I use Open Office and Libre Office. I wonder if this will be better.
We expect new versions with new features, software rental makes sense.
If you want to buy it once and doubt you’ll want features or support, buy it outright.
Except that most of the software migrating from paid to rental doesn’t offer a choice between the two forms. For me, I refuse to pay for rental software and I either look elsewhere, go without, or make do with the older permanent version. I’ll gladly pay for an upgrade that I need or want, but rental software forces me to pay for stuff whether I need/want it or not. It’s the equivalent of paying for cable channels I never watch.
I do really want to know what you could really want for art and design that Gimp/Inkscape can’t do perfectly well. Adobe’s own locked down file formats can sometimes be problematic to work on, but if you are replacing that tool suite for its crappy business practices what does that matter going forward and it is likely an issue for any other software too… But in terms of features and functionality it seems to me like there isn’t anything missing in the FOSS toolkit that Adobe suite has, and any change of tool including just going up a version number from Adobe has a learning curve.
Maybe there are functions you really can’t do easily on the FOSS tools, if so I’d love to know what they could be. But it seems more likely this is just folks avoiding FOSS, presumably on the rather stupid but common argument “it can’t be any good if it is free” or just not knowing those FOSS tools exist or perhaps finding teacher/guide for their use.
Also seems like the funding goals to me are really not plausible, if you want to create a new closed source tool from scratch now you are going to need lots of programmer time. Even with all the easy inspiration you can take from the open-source projects doing the same job you still have to do it all again. As you can’t, for the most part with many FOSS licenses being copy-left take the open source code and do anything to it without open sourcing those changes. Maybe you can use the open library unchanged under your work and effectively be creating just a custom UI that cheaply, but at that point why bother…
I’m a big fan of Inksape so don’t see this as me hating on them.
Inkscape has problems with CMYK support which are very important to printing. While they do have a support for CMYK within vectors it isn’t smooth or complete. I don’t even think SVG as a standard includes CMYK since it’s meant for the web. Add to that exporting to PDF is severely broken. I think Martin Owens who does Inkscape development said it could be a few years worth of effort to get that fixed, but with coding it’s hard to give estimates.
I just want to give a shout out to all the developers working on version three and I’m looking forward to that coming out. Should see some cool new features.
Most of the complaints I hear about GIMP center on the UI being confusing so if they somehow legally wrapped gimp with a nice UI. I’m sure people would be interested.
Maybe that is it then.
But Gimp seems as intuitive as it can be for the simple stuff to me and the complex tasks are always going to be look at a tutorial, read the manual type stuff the first time you use it on any program. So sure it is annoying to suddenly have to learn how to use a new tool, or to drive on the other side of the road and perhaps have a manual gearbox when everything still looks and feels otherwise rather similar to how you learned. But if you want to leave Adobe you are going to have to learn the differences in the new tool no matter what, in the same way if you want to keep driving after moving abroad you have to learn their traffic laws…
GIMP can’t handle vector formats and Inkscape lacks the range of tools, effects and filters of GIMP. Adobe Photoshop does pretty much everything. I use GIMP, Inkscape and LibreOffice Draw. It would be nice to replace three apps with one.
$64k (or even $182k) to develop a suite of 4 professional level applications in a year? No chance.
There are certainly problems with GIMP and Inkscape that remain to be solved, but at least they are both real, actual applications we can use today and forever, not a kickstarter scam.
Just for fun, imma display this on the prime section of my profile.. Hope this helps. https://ogy.de/elektra
How many times do I have to say it. Use proprietary software, get burned.
You bet, but we need I think to find and innovate more ways to provide funding & material support to real open source development than just asking for donations. And push back against anti-UX ideology (yes, I’ve seen examples to know that to some extent at least there appears to be such a thing).
“… why are the established open-source equivalents such as GIMP and Inkscape not the obvious alternatives to the Adobe suite? In there may be some uncomfortable moments of soul searching for the software libre world around usability and interfaces”.
As someone who uses Linux and hasn’t used Windows for about 15 years (except for Win2K in a VM occasionally), I hear what you’re saying. I think the difficulty here is partly the 80/20 rule. In this case having a functional product with most of the necessary features gets you 80% of the way in 20% of the time, where the final 20% of work – the missing features and an intuitive, consistent, well-integrated UI – takes much more effort.
I wonder that we don’t see more Open Source software development being crowdfunded. I’ve used both Inkscape and GIMP; neither of them is terribly intuitive, and I’ve never succeeded in getting print-service-ready CMYK out of the pair, even though it’s allegedly possible with additional programs and additional hoop-jumping.
I wonder if Inkscape and GIMP developers could get together and raise crowdfunding money for integrating the two products, adding things like seamless CMYK-to-print capability, and making the UI more intuitive. I think that without something like crowdfunding, most Open Source programs can’t achieve parity with with the proprietary products. I’m also left wondering what KiCad’s secret is…
Yes; crowdfunding is the way, it’s unfortunate the creator of that Abode program is not aiming for open source but likely going to keep it entirely under the century-plus proprietary route (which is beyond absurd; I mean ultimately if we want a real radical social transformation, IP laws will have to die altogether along with the lay-down of a fundamentally new economy, and the question is if/when that comes to happen and he’s around for it, what side will he choose?). But it is a big blind spot, I think, not paying more attention to devising how we could/should fund open source coding projects generally with an aim to promote increased quality and unfortunately I’ve also seen some real ideological closedness toward that things like UX should even be cared about at all.
I’m stuck paying a whole lot every year for Parametric Technology’s Creo with its manufacturing package. The gizmos I make require CNC Milling and I haven’t found anything else which is free and does what Creo does, at least anywhere near as quickly.
I use OnShape for additive design. It is free for me because I don’t mind having my work accessible to the rest of The OnShape community. If they can figure out what the parts are, more power to them.
And even though Creo also does additive, OnShape is quicker for me. I do these projects for my own amazement, not money. I also use Eagle for the boards. love it’s router function which always gives me an intelligent head start but can always be improved with some editing. I hope KiCAD turns out to be as comfortable.
.
Except for Creo which must run on Windows, I do everything else in linux either ubuntu or debian depending… So it’s GIMP, a little bit of FreeCAD although I use AutoCAD mostly (been using it since 1983), and the LibreOffice things which I find excellent as is Gimp.
.
I have an application which only runs on a SPARCstation 10, I can’t afford a current version so I keep the SPARC10 running for the 2 or 3 times a year when I need it.
But owning isn’t necessarily the answer. You’re not owning anyway, you’re sort of using it with the real owner’s blessing.
It can be really challenging, if it’s something like architectural CAD and you don’t want to pay for the annual support/upgrades. I can do what I need to do with AutoCAD-Lite (1990) which will run on a VirtualBox Widows XP, but friend who has a dedicated architectural applciation which when he “bought” it ran on a Motorola powered Apple, is stuck with this old machine. If he wants a newer machine, he has to buy the whole application again. And then there’s the extortionate scheme where you want to upgrade maybe every 3 or 4 years, but they won’t do it unless you pay for all the upgrades in between.
Yippee.
I’m glad I’m retired. You ought to try it sometime.
He’d be better off backing the open-source projects than re-inventing the wheel. Gimp is already pretty close to Photoshop with its tools, and although a bit clunky in places, Inkscape is a good alternative to Illustrator. They have learning curves of their own especially for those who are used to the industry standard, but putting the money into getting UX designers to tweak the interfaces for those tools and you’d have a winner.
And besides, as someone else said.. that logo and name look WAY too close to the clay company’s and the lawyers are circling…. cease and desist in three… two… one…
The “rental model” that keeps talking heads and MBA grads busy masks the actual problem – software works just fine for a decade or more after you purchase it and there’s no revenue stream to pacify stockholders, er, um, I mean “support new development”. Given that most of the world uses Windows for everyday use (sorry Linux buffs/Apple fans), and that carries forward for a very long time as well there isn’t even the “no driver” game to play as Canon did with the move to W/10 to force purchase of new scanners.
Why does this matter? The software (that is working just fine) also usually sets the pace in its market. People have fought its peculiarities to a standstill and absorbed the command/menu structure and have gotten on with the job at hand. Know where everything you actually use in PhotoShop is? Of course you’re not going to spend weeks and handfuls of torn hair on GIMP – you have work to do. Have a manuscript in .pdf in the US, and you have to fight a two sided battle with a publisher in the UK and the printers in India? Of course you’re not going to give up your ability to fudge in corrections at the last minute (or so I hear) – you have work to do. To their credit, Autodesk actually surfs this idea by getting people into their ecosystem early and cheaply (Tinkercad and various education versions of AutoCad). This pays off in a symbiotic way in that the students can claim familiarity, the operations that buy copies for commercial use are happy to not spend time training them and so it goes.
The pendulum continues to swing. Basic word processing was astoundingly expensive (the price of a used car, per copy, per machine) until PC-Write (and a few others) took over the student /fanfic warrens. Once the market was proven, the subsequent products may have not been free, but they were orders of magnitude less expensive, and other shareware/cheapware/data-scraping economic models followed. Word succeeded by modest pricing and sheer force of scale. Specialized functions can be had online (Tinkercad, various online photo editors), often ad-supported and continue to influence the market.
It wraps around – if Abode succeeds in providing a product that busy people can use without painful transition, they still must pay the rent. If they do it well enough, they might set the pace themselves, or they’ll go under for lack of a continuing income stream.
Piracy and open source have always worked for me. Imagine paying for software, lmao
I am glad I don’t have much skin in this game. When I need to do a simple part or a drawing for the laser cutter, FreeCad works great. KiCad for electronics stuff. InkScape for the occasional drawing. Gimp I hardly ever use but there if needed. Gwenview handles the need for resizing, cropping photos. All simple stuff. LibreOffice handles all docs/spreadsheets/presentations. And for programming, c/c++, fortran, cobol, Python, Pascal, Assembly, etc. all present and accounted for. Firefox handles the browsing, Thunderbird the email. The list goes on and on and on … all available in Linux Land ‘locally’… That is the point. I want everything to be installed locally. If I buy it. I should be able to use it for-ever until ‘I’ feel the need to upgrade. No subscriptions (like paying for your internet access) or cloud access need apply. And it isn’t all about free software either. I would gladly buy a copy (download) of Print Shop for Linux if it was available. I am not against paying for software if needed… just not every month….
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)