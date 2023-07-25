As time goes on, more and more computer manufacturers are moving towards the ARM architecture and away from the bloated and outdated x86 instruction set. Apple is the most prominent producer to take this step, but plenty others are using ARM for its flexibility and efficiency. The only problem with ARM is that it’s licensed, so if you want to go even further down the open-source path the RISC-V instruction set is the next logical step. Now at least one mainline Linux distribution will officially support this architecture.
While Debian did have some support for RISC-V before this as a Debian port, which was not officially part of Debian. However, the official support will begin with the release of Debian 13, which is currently in the testing phase and hasn’t seen a stable release yet. To that end, the current state of this official version is extremely limited, being described as “almost empty” but with planned support for an initial 90 packages in the coming days. Most users working on a RISC-V platform will most likely to continue to use their Debian ports version.
It might be a little while before the RISC-V version is as full-featured as the ARM or x86 versions of this Linux distribution, but we are happy to see it move in this direction at all. And don’t think that RISC-V is limited to embedded systems or otherwise limited computing platforms, either. We’ve seen full Linux desktops with RISC-V processors since at least 2019.
5 thoughts on “Debian Officially Adds RISC-V Support”
Looking at the history of official Debian releases, Version 13, codename “Trixie” will be sometime during summertime 2025. Lots of time to get everything in good order. Hopefully on a shiny new longterm Linux Kernel one of which has historically been selected roughly every 12 months.
ref: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Debian_version_history#Release_table
ref: https://kernel.org/category/releases.html
This is where we will discover whether open-source hardware makes sense. A couple of years ago, someone at ARM was defending themselves against RISC-V, on the basis that anyone can take the RISC-V design and make arbitrary changes to it, adding or omitting features willy-nilly. They predicted that what we will see is a hopeless mess of RISC-V variants that no software distribution will be able to support. At the time, this sounded suspiciously like the same argument someone was making at Microsoft a couple of decades ago, asserting that open-source software will never be viable because different variants will be continually popping up, with no central authority to keep it all consistent.
I think the concerns have a kernel of truth to them, but once there’s a Linux distribution that supports a given configuration of the RISC-V design, that will become a de-facto standard, and at least for mid-range-and-up chips, will show us open-source hardware at its best. So having Debian take this giant step is very good news. We’re already seeing really low prices on RISC-V microcontrollers (although maybe not Linux-capable ones), due mainly to the lack of a single source monopoly on the architecture.
GNU/Linux distributions have currently selected to support RV64GC for this generation of RISC-V chips (G is shorthand for the IMAFDZicsr_Zifencei base and extensions).
I’m sure in the future once the ratified standard extension for vector operations (V 1.0) is common, and not binary and assembly language incompatible pre-ratified extension used in some of RISC-V chips (V 0.7.1) that it will be upgraded to support “RV64GCV”, or the newly Ratified riscv-profiles possibly something RVA22S64VH or RVA22S64VH
ref: https://github.com/riscv/riscv-profiles/releases
I was thinking RVA20S64 possibly might have support for V and H but they were only ratified in 2021, so after checking meant to say RVA22S64VH only but somehow I left the “or RVA22S64VH” instead of deleting it after I changed the first entry from RVA20 to RVA22 before I clicked on post.
ref: https://wiki.riscv.org/display/HOME/Recently+Ratified+Extensions
Excellent news! Moving towards fully open-source systems, both software and hardware.
