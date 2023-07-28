For those looking to add wireless connectivity to embedded projects or to build IoT devices, there is perhaps no more popular module than the ESP32. A dual-core option exists for processor intensive applications, the built-in WiFi and Bluetooth simplify designs, and it has plenty of I/O, memory, and interoperability for most applications. With so much built into the chip itself, [atomic14] wondered how much support circuitry it really needed and set about building the most minimalist ESP32 development board possible.
Starting with the recommended schematic for the ESP32, the most obvious things to remove are a number of the interfacing components like the USB to UART chip and the JTAG interface. The ESP32 has USB capabilities built in, so the data lines from a USB port can be directly soldered to the chip instead of using a go-between. A 3.3V regulator eliminates the need for many of the decoupling capacitors, and the external oscillator support circuitry can also be eliminated when using the internal oscillator. The only thing [atomic14] adds that isn’t strictly necessary is an LED connected to one of the GPIO pins, but he figures the bare minimum required to show the dev board can receive and run programs is blinking an LED.
Building the circuit on a breadboard shows that this minimalist design works, but instead of building a tiny PCB to solder the ESP32 module to he attempted to build a sort of dead-bug support circuit on the back of the ESP32. This didn’t work particularly well so a tiny dev board was eventually created to host this small number of components. But with that, the ESP32 is up and running. These modules are small and compact enough that it’s actually possible to build an entire dev board setup inside a USB module for a Framework laptop, too.
4 thoughts on “The ESP32 Doesn’t Need Much”
*checks datasheet*
minimal circuit diagram supplied by manufacturer
hasn’t everyone done this already?
“A 3.3V regulator eliminates the need for many of the decoupling capacitors” – wait, what?
That doesn’t make much sense at all. Sure, you probably *could* skip most if not all decoupling in many circuits, but at the price of less stability & reliability (a.k.a. Muntzing : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muntzing )
“and the external oscillator support circuitry can also be eliminated when using the internal oscillator.”
Maybe you can, but what is the accuracy, tolerance and stability of the internal oscillator compared to external crystal/osc ? What are the implications for things that may | may not suffer when the system frequency deviates too far? Typically, a reliable USB link is a common example that might not be reliable when using internal (uncalibrated / uncompensated) oscillators.
I’d expect the same for RF. BT channels are pretty narrow, right?
So it may well be that this Muntzing seemingly “works” (sometimes? for a while?) at 25C / nominal voltage / sample-size 1 or a few. And that’s cool.
But just because something seemingly ‘works’ in a test setup, doesn’t really mean it works ‘for real’, reliably.
But yea, anyway, it IS kind’a cool that you can sometimes run a pretty complex MCU or SoC with nothing but a CR2032, or VBUS & Gnd from a USB cord, etc.
What I think they mean with ‘external oscillator’ is the optional 32KHz crystal that allows the ESP to keep proper time in deep sleep. The module they use already have a 40MHz crystal inside it that handles the USB and RF timing.
(Note that you can actually get accurate timings using USB without a crystal; you’d use the trick that USB links see a SOF packet exactly every one millisecond, and then train a PLL to use that as a base frequency. The ESP32-S3 doesn’t use that since it’s generally always coupled with an accurate 40MHz crystal, though.)
Note that this is specifically about the ESP32-S3. The ‘classic’ ESP32 (without S, C or other letters behind it) does not support USB, so you’d still need an USB-to-serial chip or module.
