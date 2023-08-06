LoRa, the Long Range wireless protocol is pretty great for trickling data across long distances. There are some great embedded devices based around STM32, NRF52, and ESP32 microcontrollers. What’s been missing for quite a while is a device that allows for full access to a LoRa radio from a more capable CPU. The wait may be over, as there’s now the LoShark. It’s a USB key form factor, with a MIPS processor running a real Linux kernel. Cool!
The way debugging works is interesting, too. The team at SudoMaker is working on their Resonance runtime, which allows interacting with the onboard sx126x radio chip using JavaScript code. That chip can both send and receive, so this device should be capable of more than just capturing traffic. And if JavaScript isn’t your thing, the Linux system on the device means you can knock yourself out with C or C++ code. Who knows, we may even see Meshtastic running on this thing some day.
If this gets you excited, it’s already available for order for a reasonable $59.99. The LoShark ships in 433, 868, and 915 megahertz versions. It’s a really slick looking device, and maybe worth your time to check out. Enjoy!
One thought on “Hackaday Prize 2023: LoShark, The Radio Debugger For LoRa”
So they stuffed Linux in front of Semtechs Lora modem (SX12XX-series) so that people can run javascript?
I mean what is wrong with elcheapo ESP32 + SX12XX chip boards? You can basically do the same “debugging” with those boards.
“What’s been missing for quite a while is a device that allows for full access to a LoRa radio from a more capable CPU. ”
ESP32 is enough cabable when the interface is the Semtech chip. Full access? If the interface is same (SPI) then all the current boards have “full” access.
I don’t see any real radio debugging going on here as the board relies on the same chip as all the other boards do.
