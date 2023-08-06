Many of us like a keyboard with a positive click noise when we type. You might want to rethink that, though, in light of a new paper from the UK that shows how researchers trained an AI to decode keystrokes from noise on conference calls.
The researchers point out that people don’t expect sound-based exploits. The paper reads, “For example, when typing a password, people will regularly hide their screen but will do little to obfuscate their keyboard’s sound.”
The technique uses the same kind of attention network that makes models like ChatGPT so powerful. It seems to work well, as the paper claims a 97% peak accuracy over both a telephone or Zoom. In addition, where the model was wrong, it tended to be close, identifying an adjacent keystroke instead of the correct one. This would be easy to correct for in software, or even in your brain as infrequent as it is. If you see the sentence “Paris im the s[ring,” you can probably figure out what was really typed.
We’ve seen this done before, but this technique raises the bar. As sophisticated as keyboard listening was back in the 1970s, you can only imagine what the three-letter agencies can do these days.
In the meantime, the mitigation for this particular threat seems obvious — just start screaming whenever you type in your password.
5 thoughts on “Noisy Keyboards Sink Ships”
Wouldn’t those mics that focus on the speaker and minimize the background cut down on this?
Really depends on the methods they are using and the point in the process they are listing to – if you have the raw from the Microphone(s in the array) and its using software the keyboard sounds will be there just fine, probably even better than fine in the case of an array as you can further figure out the keyboard position and keys pressed from the directional data.
But if its a physical system like a really directional pickup, or the mic is so close to your mouth the gain is turned way way down, or you only get the post processing data from the software in all those cases its not picking up the background sounds nearly as well, so the data hopefully won’t be there to process.
Not saying you can’t still pull it off with the ‘noise cancelled’ microphone setups though – it probably hasn’t taken out the keyboard sounds enough to make it impossible, just trickier. And it is already a tricky challenge with such a wide variety of keyboard switch out there that sound different anyway and wear in different ways and usually audio compression and all the other ‘background’ noise to filter through as well.
Instead of screaming :) , just ‘mute’ your end while typing passwords. When we are in meetings, we always mute anyway. Otherwise everyone gets distracted by background noises.
Finally my choice of silent switches is justified.
Isn’t a common obfuscation technique to substitute letters ? Such obfuscation would be strengthened by a spy technique that relies on filling in the blanks.
