So we’ll admit from the start that we’re not entirely sure how the average Hackaday reader can put this content to use. Still, these simulated patient monitor videos on YouTube gotta be useful for something. Right?
Uploaded by [themonitorsolution], each fourteen-minute 1080p video depicts what a patient monitor would look like in various situations, ranging from an adult in stable condition to individuals suffering from ailments such as COPD and sepsis. There’s even one for a dead patient, which makes for rather morbid watching.
Now we assume these are intended for educational purposes — throw them up on a display and have trainees attempt to diagnose what’s wrong with the virtual patient. But we’re sure clever folks like yourselves could figure out alternate uses for these realistic graphics. They could make for an impressive Halloween prop, or maybe they are just what you need to get that low-budget medical drama off the ground, finally.
Honestly, it seemed too cool of a resource not to point out. Besides, it’s exceedingly rare that we get to post a YouTube video that we can be confident none of our readers have seen before…at the time of this writing, the channel only has a single subscriber. Though with our luck, that person will end up being one of you lot.
4 thoughts on “What Can We Do With These Patient Monitor Videos?”
raw data is better, but you could use it to train a neural network to identify patients condition.
One of the primary rules around patient care: Treat the Patient, Not the Monitor!
When you see an aberrant rhythm, or alarms are triggered, GO LOOK AT YOU PATIENT! Are they brushing their teeth (ekg looks like ventricular fibrillation – potentially fatal). Monitors are useful tools, but they have very important limitiations on the information they can provide.
I was in hospital for a couple weeks last year and other than the food (hospital food has gotten really good), the TV, and the occasional hot nurse, the highlight of the day was when they would take my vital signs a couple times a day.
Mine were stellar, otherwise it could have been a downer; I loved seeing that low blood pressure, high pulse ox, etc.
Wish I had one of those rigs for home use. A build article would not go amiss!
I’m sure these clips were made for soap opera/Hallmark/TV movie of the week usage. They need something to show on the props. Of course it always throws me off when there is a group of them off in a corner merrily showing non existent vitals 😆
