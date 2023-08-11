We’ve all been bitten before by USB cables which were flaky, built for only charging, or just plain broken. With the increased conductor count and complexity of USB Type C, there are many more ways your cable can disappoint you. Over in Austria, [Peter Traunmüller] aka [petl] has designed the C2C caberQU USB C cable tester. This small PCB tester checks every wire on the cable, including the shield, and both connector orientations. He also makes a version for testing USB A to C cables (see video below the break).
Automatic cable testers are often associated with factory production, where you want to test a large quantity of cables quickly and automatically, and are priced accordingly. But this project makes it affordable and easy for anyone to test single cables in a home lab or small office.
The tester only checks for basic continuity, but that should solve a majority of USB-C cable problems. All the documentation for this tester is available on the project’s GitHub repository, including Gerbers, schematics, and mechanical details. Or if you’d rather buy one pre-made, [petl] has put them up for sale on Tindie.
4 thoughts on “USB-C Cable Tester Is Compact And Affordable”
They were also featured and tested in the latest EEVblog Mailbag (Episode 1558 @ 30m 36s).
What’s annoying are all the charging only cables in violation of USBIF licensing and guidelines with the USB “trident” logo on them.
If it can’t transmit data, it’s technically not a USB cable and isn’t supposed to bear any licensed USB logos or icons.
But the USBIF has exacerbated things by failing to create logos or icons for charging only cables, so manufacturers put the trident on their charge only cables.
This seems handy enough that I probably would have impulse-bought one from that Tindie store for $30, if only the A-to-C and C-to-C versions weren’t separate boards.
But the idea is simple enough that I guess I could mill a double-sided version at home, so maybe I will add that to my list of projects…
Please excuse my lack of knowledge and understanding. Other than the jacks, is there a difference between testing a CC cable and testing an AC cable? Could one use an appropriate adapter to use one board to test both?
