The news is rife with claims of the next great thing in clean energy generation, but most of these technologies never make it to production. Whether that’s due to cost issues, production, or scalability, we’re often teased with industry breakthroughs that never come to fruition. Multi-layered solar panels, wave and tidal energy, and hydrogen fuel cells are all things that are real but can’t seem to break through and overtake other lower cost, simpler, and proven technologies. One that seems to be bucking this trend is the liquid metal battery, which startup Ambri is putting into service on the electrical grid next year.
With lithium ion battery installations running around $405 per kilowatt-hour, Ambri’s battery technology is already poised to be somewhat disruptive at a cost of about half that. The construction method is simpler than lithium as well, using molten metal electrodes and a molten salt electrolyte. Not only is this more durable, it’s also not flammable and is largely immune to degradation over time. The company’s testing results indicate that after 20 years the battery is expected to still retain 95% of its capacity. The only hitch in scaling this technology could be issues with sourcing antimony, one of the metals needed for this type of construction.
Even though Ambri can produce these batteries for $180 to $250 per kilowatt-hour, they need to get the costs down to about $20 for the technology to be cost-competitive with “base load” power plants (an outdated term in itself). They do project their costs to come down significantly and hit this mark by 2030, which would put electrical grids on course to be powered entirely by renewables. Liquid metal batteries aren’t the only nontraditional battery out there trying to solve this problem, though. Another promising interesting energy storage technology on the horizon is phase-change materials.
11 thoughts on “Liquid Metal Battery Goes Into Production”
Half the cost of current battery technology, and 95% capacity after 20 years. Probably uses LK99 electrodes too. Sounds way too good to be true.
Not a word about operating temperature. How do you keep the molten stuff molten if it needs 600-800C?
Use it to power Venus landing probes!
Storage is one thing. Worst case failure mode is another.
If I hit a cell with a sledgehammer and liquid leaks, is it spraybottle and scraper time or the EPA?
Cost is not just manufacturing.
Neither calcium nor antimony is particularly hazardous. A liquid leak would be a mess to clean up but it isn’t likely to result in a Superfund site unless other more hazardous materials need to be used in the battery. Molten metal would be a physical hazard, so these batteries might not be suitable for placement in population centers.
“Oh boy, a building sized spicy pillow!” (best said in the voice of emkay’s lexi)
I’ve come to the conclusion that you folks are reading IEEE Spectrum too!
Where are those numbers for the cost of lithium ion batteries coming from? I thought they were approaching $100/kWh now. Though a large scale power storage installation might cost more because of the rest of the infrastructure — but the other costs of a storage installation will apply no matter what battery chemistry is used. And they’re already getting installed to go along with solar and wind installations; at some scale they are already competitive now.
For these liquid metal batteries to compete they’ll have to be considerably less expensive than that. The long lifetime is also appealing. The need to keep the metal molten will reduce the overall efficiency of the battery, as some energy will have to be used to heat it.
Whether or not this particular battery turns out to be a useful solution, investigating it is worthwhile. We may need to use more than one battery chemistry to cover all the bases and to be ready for possible shortages of one material or other. The heating requirement suggests that this will be a battery solely for large fixed installations and will not find its way into cars or laptops; nothing seems to be threatening lithium for portable devices at present. Sodium ion may see use in some low-cost cars; its lower energy density and currently limited lifetime will keep it out of premium EVs.
Terminator 2 containment thread here:
The whole cell is molten, including the corrosive chloride separator. Operating temperature of 800 C.
Hotter than the core of a nuclear power plant, or the boiler superheaters in a coal plant.
This will be interesting to see how it scales up.
Back of the envelope says there is as much energy stored in heat in the battery, as there is stored as electrochemical energy.
The molten salt thermal storage schemes start looking not so bad.
