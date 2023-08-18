A 1TB drive fails. How do you recover the data? If you are like us, you imagine a high-tech lab with serious-looking technicians and engineers. [John Graham-Cumming] managed it in his woodworking shop. Granted, it was a solid-state drive, so a clean room wasn’t necessary, but we still found it an unexpected story.
[John’s] gaming rig had two Seagate Firecuda 530 SSDs and decided not to boot. A quick analysis found one of the drives failed — it happens. However, the drive showed some signs of life after cooling off. A 30-minute trip to the freezer made the drive work again until it got warm again.
Suspecting a bad solder joint, [John] applied pressure to the board and got it working. The problem is you don’t want to have a death grip on your SSD while you copy a terabyte of data from it. The answer? A woodworking clamp applies pressure in just the right place. Are you worried about excess heat build-up? A carpenter’s square makes a good heat sink, apparently.
Like all the best stories, this one had a happy ending with complete data recovery. Even better, a bit of hot air reflow restored the drive to fully working status again.
Our usual data recovery efforts take more wire than woodworking. Depending on your media, if freezing doesn’t work, maybe try an oven.
2 thoughts on “Data Recovery In The Woodshed”
Would not trust that drive for anything but temp storage. Great outcome of the story mind you.
Oh the joys of Lead-Free solder… There is a big reason the military and space applications do not use lead free solder; Lead Free solder joints are prone to failure, and are way less reliable than traditional leaded solder. I have been in the industry for 15+ years, and its way better than it used to be, but still, I bet the joint suffered from thermal fatigue which is something that usually only occurs with lead free solder. The crystalline structure is way more brittle than regular leaded solder, and thermal cycling causes the joints to crack. Cleanliness at the joint is also way more critical than it was with traditional solder, as impurities have a much larger effect on the quality of the joint. This is part of the reason most consumer electronics are not what they used to be, and are mostly throw away now. Don’t get me wrong, I am very glad to see less lead and other heavy metals in waste streams, where it will inevitably end up in my drinking water, but it hasen’t come without its side effects. Glad he was able to get his data back! That sucks no matter how you spin it. Backups, backups , backups!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)