When combing through the history of technological innovation, we often find that pinning down a given inventor of something can be tricky. [Foeke Postma] at Bellingcat shows us that even the Smithsonian can get it wrong when given faulty information.
The mystery in question is the disappearance of inventor [George Cove] from a photograph of his solar panel system from 1909 and its reuse as evidence of the first photovoltaic solar panel by another inventor, [Charles Fritts], around 1884. Questions first arose about this image in 2021, but whether this was an example of photo manipulation was merely speculation at the time.
[Postma] walks us through his forensic process to deduce the answer via image and records analysis. Evidence points to this being another photo taken shortly after the first, where the inventor had stepped out-of-frame. The photo was later misattributed in the writing on its reverse, and that error propagated all the way to the Smithsonian. We recommend heading over to the article if you want some tips for doing image analysis of your own.
If you want to dig further into the past, how about some primitive materials science? Sometimes the time is just right for something, and it crops up in many different places.
One thought on “The Mysterious Case Of The Disappearing Inventor”
The article is very technical, so it is fairly easy to miss some of the subtle things I have inferred.
As was customary in the early 1900s, many photographers waiting on a long exposure would most likely photograph equipment first, then appear in the trickier second photo which required still pose, to avoid blurs.
“The cameras of the day were very heavy and required a tripod. Anyone working on solar panels in 1884 was likely also a photographer and so this is likely a self portrait.
The natural approach to taking the photos would be to first photograph just the equipment.
Attempting a self portrait would be an error prone business. Cameras didn’t necessarily have shutters back then.
The flag rather suggests a shorter exposure than was likely possible in 1884.
So this suggests these are two genuine photos but taken after 1884.”
2nd, an antiquarian provided this information to John Perlin, who stated in the Bellingcat correspondence, ““The Cove device offered nothing new. It had no relationship to photovoltaics, as it depended on the heat of the sun while solar cells produce their electricity from solar light”, explained Perlin.”
This implies Cove developed his own device unrelated to Fritts’ selenium sheets. Whether or not Cove’s was able to operate in a way that could be marketed is a separate issue, one that certainly involves more research- the use of antimony is a rare earth, and is toxic, thus would not be a great candidate to replace silicon. However, the fact is that Cove did substantial independent research.
The amount of covering up of the photos to remove traces from its original appearance in the Modern Electric, and the suggestion that Cove “acquired” Fritts equipment, is not just speculation, but potentially deliberately misleading in that they are trying to suggest that’s what happened while being given the benefit of plausible deniability. In other words, if they used the photo without Cove, they might not have photoshopped him out, but they still tried to remove the trace that it was tied to the Modern Electric publication.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)