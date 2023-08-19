There are many possible answers to the question of what the lowest-powered hardware on which Linux could run might be, but it’s usually a pre-requisite for a Linux-capable platform to have a memory management unit, or MMU. That’s not the whole story though, because there are microcontroller-focused variants of the kernel which don’t require an MMU, including one for the Xtensa cores found on many Espressif chips. It’s this that [Naveen] is using to produce a computer which may not be the Linux computer with the lowest processor power, but could be the one consuming the least electrical power.
The result is definitely not a Linux powerhouse, but with its Arduino-sourced ESP32 board stacked on an UNO and I2C keyboard and display, it’s an extremely lightweight device. The question remains, though, is it more than a curiosity, and to what can it do? The chief advantage it has over its competitors such as the Raspberry Pi Zero comes in low power consumption, but can its cut-down Linux offer as much as a full-fat version? We are guessing that some commenters below will know the answer.
If you’re curious about the Xtensa version of Linux, it can be found here,
9 thoughts on “Linux, Running On Not A Lot”
Reminds me of those rootable SD cards with wifi that allow sharing pictures from a camera that turned out to be running linux. Those have to be in the running for lowest power, lowest hardware linux.
I played with one of those (PQI Air Card). It had a SOC with a ARM Core running a full-on busybox-based Linux out of a RAM disk and you’re right about lowest hardware. Two chips in an area about the size of your thumbnail. And it was surprisingly hackable.
Cool, I did not know that!
Nice, I have been musing about this possibility before. Nice to see someone actually do it.
(my brain would not let me but I will gladly cheer on)
With some sort of bigger terminal this would make a great typewriter/wordprocessor core.
Ps. Without a MMU, all programs have essentially root access to memory, something to think about.
I’m not sure what processors they use, but I believe the Keurig coffee machines use embedded Linux. I was asked if I was interested in a job there, but was doing more interesting work elsewhere.
DSLinux functioned without a real MMU iirc.
I’d be happy for a Linux board with deep sleep like the ESP32, or even better light sleep between DTIM polls for a quick reconnect. That’d save _tons_ of battery power. As it is you have to add an external chip to power them off and on as needed.
It’s certainly not the Linux system with the least processing power. The ESP32-S3 is, in most ways, a more powerful CPU than the 80386 systems I was running Linux on in 1994. (Those did have an MMU). One big limitation of the Nano ESP32 is that it only has the 512 KB of RAM on chip to work with. It does have 16 MB of flash to run programs from; that doesn’t have to serve as storage because the Adafruit display shield has a Micro SD slot.
The Uno R4 WiFi that is used in this project is an odd duck, in that the ESP32-S3 that is on the board just to provide WiFi and Bluetooth is in many ways a more capable processor than the Renesas RA4M1 main microcontroller. The RA4M1 is a Cortex-M4, which means hardware floating point among other things, but it’s clocked at a leisurely 48 MHz and has less flash and RAM than the ESP32. It was chosen because it’s fully 5V capable, a rarity among 32-bit microcontrollers, making it a better drop-in replacement for the Uno R3 than a 3.3V processor would be. Lack of 5V capability caused previous Arm-based boards in the Uno form factor like the Arduino Zero to not be widely accepted.
Doesn’t the ESP32-S3 have a still-rudimentary but more capable MMU than the original ESP32? I thought I remember reading it can perform some virtual to physical translations. I wondered if that could be used for a version of linux or some RTOS that would allow dynamic loading of [probably very small] IRAM-resident application programs. That would take the ESP32 to a whole new level of capability.
