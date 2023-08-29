The results from your 3D printer may be improved if you use a dedicated enclosure for the job. This is particularly helpful for printing certain materials which are more sensitive to cold drafts or other thermal disruptions to the working area. If you want an elegant solution to the problem, consider getting yourself an IKEA Billy bookshelf, says [wavlew].
The Billy makes a remarkably elegant 3D printing workstation, overall. It’s got a nifty slide-out drawer that makes a perfect mounting point for a 3D printer. It lets you slide out the printer for maintenance, using the controls, or extracting finished prints. It also naturally features plenty of storage for your filament, tools, and other accoutrements. When it comes to the business of actually printing though, you just slide the printer inside and shut the door. Its thermal and noise isolating performance can also be further improved by adding a silicone door seal.
We love this idea. Too often, 3D printers are left chugging away on messy desks, where they’re subject to blasts from AC vents and other disruptions. Having everything tidily tucked away in a cupboard neatens things significantly, and could also prove helpful if you pursue fume extraction, too.
If you’ve identified any other nifty maker applications for IKEA furniture, be sure to let us know!
10 thoughts on “IKEA’s Billy Bookshelf Is A Useful 3D Printing Enclosure”
While this is a pretty build, ime IKEA furniture lacks the rigidity needed for good printing performance.
I have decided to just keep my printer on the floor where it has less flex in relation to the house structure.
If you know it lacks the necessary rigidity you can stiffen the frame as required. It’s certainly easier to adapt something as cheap and easily acquired as this than to build your own, stronger enclosure from scratch.
Help teach a man to fish, as they say — why would the rigidity of whatever the 3D printer is sitting on matter for the printing performance?
From my naive understanding, you only need the forces of the gantry motors to act upon a rigid printer frame; from Newton’s second law the frame is also accelerated, but it is the relative motion of the gantry and the frame, not the frame and the environment that matters, right? I would expect that a printer sitting on springs or floating in space ought to print equally well as one sitting on a wobbly table.
Though I know very little about 3-D printers, I imagine that, although the printhead and worksurface are generally unaffected by motion, the unsolidified printing material may be displaced due to “wobbles” between the time it’s extruded and the time it solidifies. I can imagine a plate of Jell-O wobbling with motion.
Vibration from the environment can be passed though the wobbly table and act on the frame and nozzle. Also vibration from the printer could set up resonances with the wobbly table and amplify the vibrations at some frequencies causing misalignment in the print.
Sadly not. Resonance within the printer frame and also the surface it’s resting on being the main issue, which is why mass-damping a printer frequently works better than isolation feet.
Yeah how does this handle vibration dampening?
I have to say, I’m a fan of this design. Seal the gaps between the two shelves with some duct tape, add a bathroom vent-fan duct to the very top/back, and you’ll have a nice-looking negative pressure chamber that moves fumes away. Adjustable shelves would make it pretty easy to put 2-3 standard resin printers side-by-side. Plus storage underneath. All with a MUCH higher wife-approval factor and a clear door option.
Wobbly table will induce oscilations (resonance) of printer head, especialy on delta printers. Fixing to floor or/and adding mass to frame could fix that.
The printer in the photo is already enclosed.. what am I missing here?
