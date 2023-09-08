Will RadioShack Return?

We suspect that if you want to write a blockbuster movie or novel, the wrong approach is to go to a studio or publisher and say, “I have this totally new idea that is like nothing you’ve ever seen before…” Even Star Trek was pitched to the network as “Wagon Train to the stars.” People with big money tend to want to bet on things that have succeeded before, which is why so many movies are either remakes or Star Trek XXII: The Search for 4 PM Dinner Specials. Maybe that’s what the El Salvador-based Unicomer Group had in mind when they bought one of our favorite brands, RadioShack. They are reportedly planning a major comeback for the beleaguered brand both online and in the physical world.
In all fairness, the Shack may be better in our memories than in our realities. It was handy to stop off and pick up a coax connector, even if it cost three times the going rate for one. There was a time when RadioShack offered reasonable parts for projects, and it seems like near the end, they tried to hit that target again, but for many years, you could not find the typical parts for a modern project there anyway. However, Unicomer isn’t just a random group of investors.
Apparently, Unicomer has been operating in Central America as a RadioShack franchisee since 1998. In 2015, they bought the RadioShack brand for Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. But now, they’ve acquired the rights to the brand in over 70 countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, and Europe. We imagine their El Salvador website might hint at what is coming. We didn’t see anything in the way of components or P-Box kits, though.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the new owners want to focus on cellphone products, headphones, batteries, and adapters. So, it isn’t clear if you’ll be stopping at the local mall to pick up an Arduino and a roll of solder or not. This isn’t the first Radio Shack revival attempt. We didn’t even cover the silly attempt to make it into a cryptocurrency company. But our original advice still stands: Give away content to sell components. People can buy parts anywhere at crazy low prices. What they can’t readily get is the support that helps them use those components effectively. The same holds true for computer and consumer products. It might seem silly to us, but ordinary people are probably perplexed by setting up a VPN for their home network or designing a theater room. Helping them is one avenue to creating sales in today’s price-driven market for electronics. After all, how many parts did the famous [Forrest Mims] books sell?
Photo credit: [Coolcaesar] CC-BY-SA-3.0
I thought that radio shack got too caught up with the consumer electronics fads (sat tv or cell phones). It felt like they were tyrying to be a mini Circit City. ‘”I thought they should have tried to focus on the broader Maker community, including 3D printers. Gamer computers, a hackable phone, larger variety of kits for all skill levels could have kept them relevent. Maybe. Consumers are fickle.
“Consumers” are sheep. They run around and eat the gras (buy a product).
I never liked that term, I find it to be dehumanizing. If someone’s a “consumer”, he/she is just a gear in a broken machinery, an object that’s replacable. A car engine is a “consumer”, too. It consumes gas and produces pollution. By contrast, a “customer” is a person, a business partner, with certain needs.
Interesting idea, problem might be the human factor. The question is, if the maker community is anyhow grateful or loyal.
Judging by all the articles I saw over the past years, the community is always cheap on money and has no values, no code of honor. They just buy their stuff from the cheapest possible source, without spending a thought on transport/pollution etc.
The projects they build aren’t containing any safety measures, whatsoever (fuses, open circuits). They don’t even care about how RFI affects their neighbors. That’s at least my impression (no metal chassis, not even aluminium/cardboard shield like in a C64, no shielding at all) All in all, they’re very selfish in their actions, from my point of view. Things lack maturity, lack reason.
Longs story short, such customers aren’t exactly good for a business model, you can’t depend on them. They’re rather fickle, indeed.
Hm. A future Radio Shack owner is maybe better off it focussing on a real business partner. Maybe other professionals or business men at the wholesale. They have a higher level of social interaction compared to end consumers. Something like Metro, but for electronic specialists. Radio Shack could also become ab electronic repair shop, with trained salesmen.
That being said, your idea could work here in Europe, maybe, were the average people still have manners and common sense comparable to what was normal in late 20th century US. The impression I got from overseas isn’t exactly positive, you know. The people, customers, are acting very immature from our perspective over here. But that’s maybe just because of the media (TV, YT etc), no offense. I try not to judge. 🤷♂️
If they are not selling components I dont know how they will compete with the numerous other stores that sell the same things they are planning on selling. Cellphones? Ill go to either apple or my carrier’s store. For that matter everyrhing there is available at best buy even if I’d rather not go there.
But even with offering components I can get most of the parts offered from amazon overnight. It’s only when I need things right now like fuses when radioshack became worthwhile.
The focus on cell phone products isn’t surprising at all. The franchise stores were all laser focused on selling people cell phone plans and upgrades even if they didn’t need or want it. Coming in for AA battery purchase? Have you upgraded your phone lately? I worked there and we were supposed to be super pushy on selling cell phone plans. Any parts or other items were simply there to get you to come in so we could try and sell more cell phones
Battery /purchase/? Did they stop the card?
Yup, they were doing that all the way back in 1990 when I was working there. Forget being able to sell just about anything else in the store (I could and did), if you didn’t sell cell phones you could consider yourself on notice.
I simply refused to sell those awful cell phone plans to my valued customers, mostly because there wasn’t any cell service in my state back then.
Prepare for disappointment. It’ll be a zombie brand like RCA and Bell & Howell
Far less zombie than REV (which itself is about to go bankrupt aparently) at least. This owner actually owns stores, even though they look more like Best Buy.
Radio shmuck was relevent prior to the internet. Now, not so much. Just go online and order till your hearts content or until the project is done. I interviewed there in the 90’s. It was called a “group” interview in which 30 people were in a room and given their “your going to be a salesperson and as such you work on commision” sales speech. I walked out at the first break thinking “this company is going out of business.”
“Radio shmuck was relevent prior to the internet. Now, not so much. Just go online and order till your hearts content or until the project is done.”
That’s all fine until a snow storm or flood will make the roads impassable. Then everyone is glad to still have a local store in town that sells batteries, candles, bottled water and all sorts of little tools.
I’d rather have a local store to go to. Need a part, get a part. No wait for part. Plus I like to browse. Right now not possible as I have to go on-line… Not convenient at all. Even pay a bit more if I could get it local!
That said, I find that frustrating even with say ‘Staples’ store. Like to pick up ‘x’ SSD . Nope not in stock … “but we can order it for you”…. Well shoot, I can do that! I came in to get what I need ‘now’ :) .
I don’t know how many parts the Forrest M Mimms books sold in their heyday but as a late 80s to early 90s kid the Rat Shack was pretty disappointing. I bought those Mimms books but when I wanted to actually build the stuff inside the nearest store only carried about half the parts for any given project. Of course the sales people always offered to special order the rest but the store was too far away and I had to rely on the next time mom wanted new clothes so that was kind of out.
Why the kid focus? Well.. all those old timers I have ever talked to who fell in love with the shack back in the 70s all started as kids. That’s the time to draw them in isn’t it?
Even with better selection though. I don’t see them having a chance at their old prices. And.. I did recently find a actual open Rat Shack in Wisconsin a few months ago. Looked like the same parts for the same prices to me. I do get it that a store adds overhead. Also the convenience of taking it home today and the fun of shopping in person are both worth something.
But.. when a pack of 2 costs more in the store than a pack of 100 on Amazon or FleaBay…
It seems to me that a store which just buys the common stuff online and stocks it on a shelf could mark it up pretty good and still undercut Radio Shack. Actually, I once found a store in some city in Ohio (forgot where b/c it was too far from home to return to anyway). It was an old Rat Shack where the employees took over when corporate pulled the plug. They did exactly that, bought components cheap from the Internet, marked them up and sold them at still decent prices. They also sold a lot of 3d printed stuff.
That is the store RadioShack needs to become if it is to ever come back.
Radio Shack stores here in the UK had to be called Tandy stores because the Radio Shack name was used by a ham radio emporium in London. Very few, if any, were actually owned by Tandy.
We used to have “proper” electronics shops called Maplin shops in most towns (200 stores and 2,300 employees). They stopped trading in 2018.
I have fond memories of window shopping through the component trays (with an employee watching me suspiciously the whole time). I’ll be very surprised if they ever come back to that.
Didn’t radioshack already jump the shark when they started selling NFTs? How do they have any credibility left?
It’s Radio Shack, not Radio Stack so it wouldn’t know where to return to.
There, I fixed and solved the title :-P
The TRS-80 was definitely a major gateway to my programming career. Many is the time that I’d walk into an RS, write a few lines of code that can’t be interrupted and prints an infinite number of a mildly vulgar phrase, and slink back out again.
But to be honest I’d rather have a Fry’s around than a Radio Shack. Prices and variety were much better, even if I had to drive 45 minutes to get to the only one in the Chicago area versus the 10 minutes in any direction to get to a $#!+ Shack.
I loved Fry’s. Then one day it was gone:( They only had 5 or 6 locations and yeah I was close to the Downers grove/shitcago location. Great selection though!
Wasn´t El Salvador the country that changed their official currency to bitcoins ? And then had some problems when the value of that “reduced” ?
Also, sell cell phones ? One more store doing that ?
RadioShack became “The Source” in Canada, and is doing fine.
https://www.thesource.ca/
I quit Radio Shack as a customer when A) the clerk did not know what a capacitor was so I found them myself and B) they wouldn’t sell me AA batteries for cash without me giving them a phone number.
I walked out on B and never went back.
Unlike, say Atari, the RS brand utterly destroyed any nostalgic connection for me before it had a chance to form.
I stepped away from the Atari scene before it got really dragged down. I hear they may actually be legitimately embracing and maybe even respecting the retro community recently. RS has no such opportunity with me.
“Cellphone products, headphones, batteries, and adapters.” are what killed RS. They couldn’t compete with even the mall-kiosk vendors, much less the carrier offerings and online market. For a decade, every time one went into a given store, more and more floorspace would be dedicated to cellphones and cheap toys, with less going towards components, even “components” such as coax, fittings, and other A/V supplies. Couple that with the Monster Cable partnership, makers of the cheapest, click-baitiest-marketed poor-quality A/V, RS shot itself in the foot over and over.
Yeah… no.
I just do not see a potential customer base large enough to make a brick and mortar store viable under any circumstance. No one (or so few as to be inconsequential to a RS’s bottom line) is making their living with hobby-scale electronics projects where you need it TODAY. For the rest of us, I work in electronics in my very limited free time so if there’s something I need it is fine to wait a day or three for delivery and also at 1/10th the price or, like stated above, a bag of 100 for cost of 2-10 in a baggie from RS.
