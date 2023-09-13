The UK bank holiday weekend at the end of August is a national holiday in which it sometimes seems the entire country ups sticks and makes for somewhere with a beach. This year though, many of them couldn’t, because the country’s NATS air traffic system went down and stranded many to grumble in the heat of a crowded terminal. At the time it was blamed on faulty flight data, but news now emerges that the data which brought down an entire country’s air traffic control may have not been faulty at all.
Armed with the official incident report and publicly available flight data, Internet sleuths theorize that the trouble was due to one particular flight: French Bee flight 731 from Los Angeles to Paris. The flight itself was unremarkable, but the data which sent the NATS computers into a tailspin came from two of its waypoints — Devil’s Lake Wisconsin and Deauville Normandy — having the same DVL identifier. Given the vast distance between the two points, the system believed it was looking at a faulty route, and refused to process it. A backup system automatically stepped in to try and reconcile the data, but it made the same determination as the primary software, so the whole system apparently ground to a halt.
It’s important to note that there was nothing wrong with the flight plan entered in by the French Bee pilots, and that early stories blaming faulty data were themselves at fault. However we are guessing that air traffic software developers worldwide are currently scrambling to check their code for this particular bug. We’re fortunate indeed that safety wasn’t compromised and only inconvenience was the major outcome.
Air traffic control doesn’t feature here too often, but we’ve previously looked at a much earlier system.
Header image: John Evans, CC BY-SA 2.0.
8 thoughts on “How Three Letters Brought Down UK Air Traffic Control”
I wonder if they are still searching for that drone flying around their airport.
We don’t only have one airport. And the muppets with drones are often about (and sometimes a convenient excuse)
IATA codes are supposed to be unique. (They also assign them to airlines, ports and some rail stations). There are currently about 50k active codes.
Amusing, they don’t seem to censor risqué names, Sioux City is SUX, an airline in Senegal has WTF (from Western Africa air).
Yeah, the DVL is in the detail.
(Stolen from James Jefferies in one of the threads. It is too got to be lost for those not clicking…)
There are probably other bugs lurking.
The (American) system, unbeknownst to me, rejected my IFR flight plan that I filed on ground via my computer. When I activated it shortly after departure from an uncontrolled airfield, ATC had me maintain VFR while I zig-zagged around the country-side to stay clear of clouds and certain types of airspace. It took the controllers about 45 minutes to convince their systems to accept the flight plan.
As a geezer engineer, my confidence in our infrastructure has linearly decreased for at least 20 years.
There is a third DVL in Malawi…
Is there? The internet says not?
ummm Deauville Normandy is DOL…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)