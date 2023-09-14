Humans have a need for speed, and students from the Academic Motorsports Club Zurich (AMZ) have set a new acceleration record for an electric vehicle with a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of 0.956 seconds.
The mythen features four custom electric hub motors with a total output of 240 kW and a vehicle weight of 140 kg (309 lb) thanks to the use of carbon fiber and aluminum honeycomb. The car was able to get up to speed over only 12.3 m (40 ft)! As with many student design team projects, every component was hand built and designed to optimize the power to weight ratio of the vehicle.
The students from ETH Zurich and Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts were excited to regain the record from the team at the University of Stuttgart, having previously held the title in 2014 and 2016. We suspect that they will find any European EV maker’s engineering department excited for the chance to hire them come graduation.
If you want to go fast at a smaller scale, checkout 3D printing RC car wheels for speed, and if you’d rather ride the rails at an accelerated rate, here’s an article on high speed rail.
7 thoughts on “Students Set EV Acceleration World Record”
For reference, the acceleration due to gravity produces a 0-100km/h time of 2.83s. So this thing is approaching 3g on a level, straight line.
Those tires must have amazing coefficient of friction to produce that kind of force.
The forced-air ground effect helps a lot, but still: they produce about double the friction of an ordinary road tire. Sticky rubber. I wonder how long they last.
this one isn’t quite as fast to 100, but close enough and it goes around corners like on rails, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McMurtry_Sp%C3%A9irling
In the video, they mention their ground effect system (the obvious portion of which is the large panels between the tires) roughly doubles their normal force.
Seriously, this was my first thought.
To me that’s even more interesting than the actual car, yet the people who set these records never seem to talk about it.
Going fast is just a problem of enough motor and battery, but the do you get 2 units of stick out of a tire with one unit of gravity?
See my reply to OP. They give the answer in the linked video.
Also, top fuel dragsters regular get even more launch acceleration without any ground effects at all (those big wings don’t kick in till you get some serious airflow)
Magic tires indeed.
