Regular lawnmowers are a perfectly fine way to mow your lawn, but they can be a bit boring. They’re also not always the best at tackling thick brush and bushes. [rctestflight] has a solution to both of those problems, in the form of a plant-munching bulldozer.
The concept is simple — it starts with a hefty miniature RC bulldozer. Weighing in at 27 kilograms (60 pounds), the beast has actual functioning hydraulics to control the blade and plow. It struggles somewhat with traction, particularly in muddier conditions, and can’t really dig much, but it nonetheless looks the business.
As cool as it was, [rctestflight] decided to employ it for some real yard work by outfitting it with a mowing rig. The ‘dozer was outfitted with a pair of sawblades, run by twin brushless motors for plenty of grunt. That gave the bulldozer the ability to mow through not just lawn, but even thick blackberry bushes and two-foot high weeds.
It’s not great at steering, but it’s able to destroy thick brush with reckless abandon. Fundamentally, it looks like a very fun way to mow an overgrown yard.
4 thoughts on “Toy Bulldozer Becomes Epic Terrifying Lawnmower”
Oh, boy. Don’t let anyone in Granby, CO see this…
You want to see something really horrifying, look up the cutters for a “CLAAS Forage Harvester”.
That being said, this build could use some of that “flight termination” equipment we keep hearing about… you know, in case it ever decides to disobey :P
Another hacker with a vendetta against blackberries?
Yes add blackberries to bindweed, bamboo and Japanese knot-weed and you have the Four Horsemen of the Gardening Apocalypse.
Unfortunately I am blessed with all 4.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)