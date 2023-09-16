While we were debating about whether it even makes any sense to reboot RadioShack, or indeed any brick-and-mortar electronics store in the modern era, Dan Maloney and I stumbled on what probably is the real source of all of our greybeard nostalgia for the store chain: inspiration.
For both of us, the appeal of a store like RadioShack was going through the place and thinking of what you’d do with all of those parts. Looking at the back of the beefiest MOSFET in the joint, you’d think about all the current you could pass with it. Or what you’d do with all of those piezo buzzers. And if you didn’t know yet what electronics project you wanted to make, there were things like the Forrest Mims notebooks to inspire you. There you’d find a way to turn the humble LED into a light sensor, whether you needed to or not. I wonder how many packs of assorted LEDs that book sold?!
Dan got his first hands on with a computer in RadioShack as well, because they let folks try them right there. If you didn’t know what you wanted a computer for, and that was the big question of the early microcomputer era, you could head into the store yourself and find out. Seeing, and playing with, Demon Dancer inspired.
A lot of this role is taken over by hackerspaces these days, and even more is taken by the Internet itself, of course. We have no shortage of inspiration – just read a day’s worth of Hackaday if you don’t believe me. So is there any room left for RadioShack’s inspirational role? Maybe not. But if that’s the cost of living in a world where we have access to more great ideas than we’ll ever have time to execute, then so be it!
13 thoughts on “Inspiration”
If there is any problem with inspiration these days, then it’s probably because of being overwhelmed by so many possible projects that it’s nearly impossible to make any choice at all.
Every project exists and has already been done, but there are still infinitely many projects to create and ameliorate.
One would think cooking would suffer a similar gridlock.
Inspiration for parts but also tools. Special wire strippers and crimpers, meters, and other stuff that I didn’t know existed was presented on the racks
As inspirational as any hardware store.
Yes, RS provided inspiration. As a high school senior wandering RS and looking for something to fulfill a physics project requirement, I saw a kit that amplified sound received by a speaker and sent it to earphones. Kind of a spy device, I suppose.
Bought the kit, glued a length of coathanger wire sticking out of the center of the speaker and prest-o change-o voila!***: I had an electronic stethoscope! Earphones in ears, touch other end of wire to your chest and listen to your heart beat! Teacher was very impressed; it was by far the easiest 100% I got in that course.
That being said, “inspiration” is good but with a googolplex of sites out there, inspiration isn’t going to be enough to feed the poor children of any venture capitalists or would-be CEOs who want to revive RS. ;-)
***PSA: For the love of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, please remember that it’s “Voila!”—-French for “Hold my beer and watch this!!”. “Viola” is a musical instrument. :) :D
French here, you say “Voila” after something is done not before. The popular equivalent of “hold my beer” would be “Nique ta mère la tapin du coin” so you can use that when talking to family and friends
Many years ago, 1998, on my first ever trip to the USA, my old, school mate from when we were 7, took me to Fry’s in Sunnyvale. I had just arrived from London and was massively jet-lagged.
It opened at 7am and sold everything that a professional engineer might need to start their day, including coffee and snacks.
As a young engineer from rural UK, I had never seen such a emporium of treasures.
Some years later, whilst working in Agoura Hills, CA, I needed a portable oscilloscope in a hurry.
No problem, pop into Fry’s on the outskirts of LA, hand over $2500 on the company card, and come out with a top of the range Fluke Scopemeter.
I miss those days, where you could walk into a big-box store, buy essential stuff you need, and other stuff just for the hell of it.
20 years on – I still have that Scopemeter.
Inspirational – indeed!
Hackerspaces and ham clubs..
As a deeply misanthropic person, I know that I will never join such social places, but I also know I would learn and do so much of I did :(
I think that HackaDay should open up a parts section at each of the locations, starting with the large cities that can aford to do it. I live in Hamilton Ontario Canada and would love to have a hackaday in town thow.
I have been to Toronto’s 2 times but the travel is to long for me.
It would have to be located in a place with a lot of electronics hackers. Perhaps in Shenzou ;-) (DUH). And in any case, it would have to be backed by a strong e-commerce site for electronic parts (ie. competitive with Chinese ones). Sounds rather difficult.
I wish we had a Micro Center in Rochester NY.
I’ld even be willing to travel to Buffalo or Syracuse.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)