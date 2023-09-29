10-Foot High 3D Printer Based On Ender 3

There are two main ways to 3D print large things. You can either make lots of small 3D prints and stick them together, or you can use a larger 3D printer. [Emily the Engineer] went the latter route by making her Ender 3 a full 10 feet tall.
The Ender 3’s modular construction made this feat straightforward in the early steps. The printer was simply disassembled, with longer aluminium extrusions bolted in their place. New wheels were resin printed via Onshape to to run along the new extrusions, which were of a slightly different profile to the original parts. Wiring was also a hurdle, with the 10-foot printer requiring a lot longer cables than the basic Ender 3.
An early attempt to make the Z-axis work with a very long threaded rod failed. Instead, a belt-driven setup was subbed in, based on existing work to convert Ender 3s to belt drive. With a firmware mod and some wiring snarls fixed, the printer was ready to try its first high print. Amazingly, the printer managed to complete a print at full height, albeit the shaking of the tall narrow print lead to some print quality issues. The frame and base were then expanded and some struts installed to add stability, so that the printer could create taller parts with decent quality.
While few of us would need a 10-foot high Ender 3, it’s easy to see the value in expanding your printer’s build volume with some easy mods. [Emily] just took it to the extreme, and that’s to be applauded. Video after the break.
Although this is a great showpiece project, the more interesting aspects are (1.) the printers are enormously scalable with a relative minimum of fuss (and a bit of integrated stabilization for very large prints), and (2.) “you can do it, but should you, and at what layer thickness so you can finish the print before the heat death of the universe?”. With some luck, there might be a similitude analysis that helps define the utility boundary for larger scaled printers.
We’ve been contemplating something like this to print dashboards for old cars/trucks. Nice to see a working on in action!
Make a giant SLS printer
If this would have been a corexy design or other static bed system expanded in the Z axis, I would think it would actually have potential for more detailed large items but the bedslinger concept is just not optimized towards taller designs. In the video, its mentioned the hat/tube gets better “quality” as it gets taller but I bet they never actually measure the dimensions and eccentricity of the tube. I’d almost grantee you it starts loosing its true circular path as the whole tube starts flexing/tilting on the build plate as the bed goes back and forth with the print “following the nozzle” for the reduced banding. The circular shape helps mitigate that movement but you can see when they print the sword that it starts showing significant deflection the taller it is. in a bed slinger, both the momentum of the entire system/print and the counteracting force of the nozzle sum up to significant force applied and likely larger deflection unless sufficient supporting structures are in place. In a corexy or other static bed system, you’d remove the momentum from the equation and only end up with only forces from the nozzle which would allow for greater stability at taller heights. It’s a pretty cool concept overall and I think it would be cooler to see someone try it with a static bed system to compare the differences.
Core XY is exactly what we’ve been looking at for our build.
Now make it 10 wide and 10 foot long and I’ll be happy.
Oh, about 3 meter high. I thought that was a typo.
