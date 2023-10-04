Usually, when you want a servo motor, you simply buy one already made. But if you need something unusual, you can turn any DC motor into a custom servo you can control just like [Dejan] did. You can watch a video of the process below.
The custom servo can tune the endpoints, the center point, and the sensitivity. It also can be set to handle continuous rotation. A 12-bit encoder tells the microcontroller where the motor is and the output drivers can handle over 3 A of motor current. The microprocessor is a tried-and-true ATmega328. [Dejan] wanted to make the board as small as possible, and we think 40 mm square isn’t bad at all. There is also a 3D printed gearbox and housing. Overall, a very well-done project.
The motor control uses a PID algorithm. Potentiometers set the end range and sensitivity. A push button allows resetting the center position. DIP switches control the mode. The video shows a computer and an RC controller setting the position of the motors.
We have, of course, seen many variations on this idea. We’ve also seen servos rebuilt for better performance.
4 thoughts on “Roll Your Own Servo”
test
Trying out the new comment boxes?
Darn. I was hoping to see an actual general-purpose servomotor.
This is just a replacement driver for a hobby-type PWM servo.
It’s *really* time to drop brushed DC motors. BLDC is just as cheap to make, more reliable, less noisy, and the servo electronics to drive them are not really any more expensive.
(note to HaD: this new comment interface is awful)
I think this might be the prototype HaD comment against which all other comments can be measured.
1: Dismissal of project as too basic/uninteresting.
2: Random borderline related opinion presented as undeniable fact.
3: Moan about the site itself.
Just outstanding stuff, absolutely captures the negativity of the typical HaD comment.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)