2023 Hackaday Supercon: The Rest Of The Talks

The 2023 Hackaday Superconference is only two weeks away, and we’re happy to announce the second half of the slate. As always, this is a great mix of well-known Hackaday faces, and folks we haven’t yet met. Whether they’re fixing up the Apollo Guidance Computer, building their own airplanes, trapping rubidium atoms, or teaching robots to sail, this is another super interesting round of talks.

Tickets are sold out, the badges are almost done, and we’re in the home stretch! We can smell the tacos from here. If you’re joining us, we hope you’re excited. If you’re not able to, we’ll stream as much as we can.

All that remains is the mystery of the keynote speaker. Stay tuned!

Marc Verdiell

Restoring the Apollo Guidance Computer We take you through the epic restoration of a genuine Apollo Guidance Computer, the revolutionary computer that guided man to the Moon, and back. We’ll cover the downright daring technology of the Apollo Guidance Computer, which was the starting point for so many modern technologies in which the US is still a leader to this day: the IC industry, real time computing, fly-by-wire, inertial navigation, and fail safe programming. Pierce Nichols

Teaching Robots To Sail Sailing is an ancient technology — some archaeologists argue that hominids may have been sailing for the better part of a million years. Despite the various advances in technology, sailing remains a very analog business. So how do you teach a robot to sail, and why would you want to? In this talk, I will discuss the process of teaching robots to sail so they can haul cargo without burning fuel.

Kuba Tyszko

Sudo Make Me a Coffee Have you wondered how commercial coffee machines work? You came to the right place. Kuba will explain his adventures in reverse-engineering a $10,000 coffee machine. Surprise, it runs Linux, Java, and uses RS232. Aleksa Bjelogrlic

A Circuit to Measure Circuits: How do Oscilloscopes do it? How could one circuit cause so much pain? Learn from 10 revisions worth of tricks, traps and testing in the design of a high performance, open source oscilloscope front end.