Math Book Gets Real With Complex

The [Math Sorcerer] loves books. His latest acquisition is the famous Real and Complex Analysis, which is a very stout math book. How stout? Well, there are several chapters on holomorphic functions, including how to do a Fourier transform on such a function. There’s also an appendix about Hausdorff’s maximality theorem. What are those? Beats us; read the book. You can also watch the short video review of the text below.

The author asserts right up front that the exponential function is “undoubtedly the most important function in mathematics.” Undoubtedly. [The Math Sorcerer’s] videos remind us of browsing a bookstore or a library. You don’t get a book summary as much as a preview of what’s in it, so you can decide if you want to read it.

We have to admit that his book list isn’t light reading. The second video below covers Elementary Quantum Mechanics. Calling a quantum mechanics textbook elementary is an excellent oxymoron right up there with “random order” or “seriously funny.”

Suppose your calculus and differential equations aren’t up to snuff. In that case, the channel does offer videos, often featuring books, ranging from “Math for Super Beginners” and “Learn Calculus Fast,” which might be the first step in a long path to where you can enjoy either of the two books he mentions.

We like things that make learning math faster and easier. However, maybe you can go too fast.